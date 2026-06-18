Brooklyn Beckham's net worth has been revealed after taking a savage dig at his family during a World Cup advert that fans are branding 'poor taste'.

The first-born Beckham child has consistently made headlines after publicly slamming his parents, David and Victoria, in January, making a series of explosive claims about the family dynamic.

The 27-year-old claimed that his mom hijacked his first dance with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, and said he had been 'controlled' by his parents for most of his life.

"She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life," he wrote on Instagram.

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But in his most recent move, Brooklyn stars in a DoorDash ad for the World Cup, seemingly throwing shade at the former England soccer player and Spice Girls superstar.

"You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home," he says in the ad.

Laughing, he adds: "It's a long story," as he throws his tickets down on a coffee table.

Brooklyn seemingly took a savage dig at his parents during his World Cup ad. (DoorDash)

The ad ends with the words: "It’s complicated. More soon," with many fans suggesting he took a savage opportunity to dig at his parents once again.

But despite stepping away from his iconic family earlier in the year, Brooklyn's net worth is still sitting at an extremely healthy amount.

His net worth is estimated to be around $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

And while he grew up surrounded by extreme wealth, much of his reported fortune comes from his own ventures.

Brooklyn made a lot of his fortune in the early days of his career as a photographer and model, but has shifted towards food and social media in recent years.

He's also the founder of his own hot sauce brand, Hot23, which retails for $14.99.

The family feud started long before Brooklyn issued the bombshell statement in January. (Darren Gerrish/Darren Gerrish/WireImage)

But despite making a healthy amount on his own, the Beckham's collective net worth - around $450 million - dwarfs Brooklyn's fortune.

His World Cup ad quickly went viral, with many fans calling it a 'a giant PR miss'.

Others described the ad as 'tone deaf', given that his dad one of the most famous names in soccer.

But many also defended the star, as one user wrote: "So many haters here. I think it’s snarky and fun. Brooklyn has been through a lot and it’s great to see he has a sense of humor."

Timeline of the Beckham family feud

April 2022: Brooklyn and Nicola tie the knot

On April 9, 2022, Brooklyn and Nicola got married in a lavish ceremony in front of 500 guests at her family's estate in Palm Beach, Florida, two years after getting engaged.

Aug 2022: The first reports of a feud between Nicola and Victoria Beckham

Just months after the wedding, media sources were starting to report on a 'full-on cold war' between Nicola and her new mum-in-law.

According to Page Six, 'the build-up to the wedding was horrendous' and they 'can’t stand each other and don’t talk'.

Reports also claimed much of the feud came from Nicola's decision to wear a Valentino wedding dress instead of a piece designed by Victoria's fashion house, but they appeared to quash these rumours.

March 2023: The Beckhams play happy families

In March 2023, the Beckhams seemed to be happier than ever and were posing for photos at Victoria's Paris fashion show.

April 2025: The family rift resurfaces

Two years on, it was reported that Brooklyn and Nicola had snubbed David's 50th birthday party at Cipriani Downtown Miami.

And then, just days later, TMZ claimed that Brooklyn and brother Romeo weren't speaking due to a fallout over Romeo's girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, who had a 'romantic connection' with Brooklyn 'several years ago'.

Brooklyn claimed that his family have 'controlled' him for most of his life. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Cruz later insisted that Brooklyn and Kim had never actually dated, and in May of 2025, Brooklyn and Nicola were nowhere to be seen as the birthday celebrations for David continued.

July 2025: Mass unfollowing on social media

In July 2025, Brooklyn and Nicola unfollowed Romeo and Cruz and vice versa.

August 2025: David and Victoria miss vow renewals

The following month, David and Victoria are reported not to have attended the Peltz-Beckham vow renewals.

And by December that year, it was reported that Brooklyn no longer followed his parents, and they no longer followed him, and the youngest brother was quick to set the record straight.

Dec 2025: Cruz speaks out

Cruz wrote on his Instagram Stories about the claims that he and his family had unfollowed Brooklyn: "NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son … Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked … as did I."

Jan 2026: Brooklyn takes legal action

In January 2026, it was claimed that Brooklyn sent a legal letter to his parents, insisting they only contact him via his lawyer; a rule which Victoria is believed to have broken when she 'liked' an Instagram post he made about a roast chicken.

Brooklyn has insisted that his parent only contact him via his lawyer. (Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Jan 2026: Brooklyn breaks silence on family feud

In a shock statement posted on his Instagram Stories on January 19, Brooklyn made some bombshell claims about his family, which included how his parents have tried to 'ruin' his relationship with Nicola, have always 'controlled' his life, and how 'Brand Beckham' comes first before anything else.

March 2026: David reaches out to Brooklyn

David shared a post to celebrate Brooklyn’s birthday, writing: "27 Today. Happy Birthday Bust. We love you."

He shared an old photo of Brooklyn as a child and tagged Victoria, but was unable to tag Brooklyn since his son has blocked him.

The post was met with stony silence from Brooklyn.

June 2026: Harper turns up at Brooklyn’s door

Harper, Brooklyn’s 14-year-old sister and the Beckhams’ youngest child, was photographed outside Brooklyn’s door hand-delivering a letter. Brooklyn and Nicola were believed to be in New York at the time.

A rep for the Peltz-Beckhams savagely responded: "That photographers were in place as the letter was hand delivered says it all - this was choreographed for the cameras."