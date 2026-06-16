David Beckham refused to talk about family feud when asked about impact of it
Home>Celebrity

David Beckham refused to talk about family feud when asked about impact of it

Beckham opened up about a lot, but refused to touch on that matter

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, David Beckham, US News, UK News

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.