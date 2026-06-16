David Beckham refused to talk about family feud when asked about impact of it

David Beckham remained tight-lipped about his ongoing family tensions in a recent interview.

The star sat down with Variety as he is given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, touching on a huge range of topics about the football legend's life.

Speaking about the news, Beckham said: “I actually can’t believe it. I remember walking in Hollywood and looking for the stars, and all these years later, knowing that I’ll have my own star, it’s a huge honor. America has always meant so much to me.”

Beckham spoke a bit about coaching the England team, saying that although coaching is not something that's high on his list of things he wants to do, it would be 'one of the highest honors' to coach England.

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But there was one area that the former England star did not want to talk about at all in the interview.

Beckham had a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The interview touched on how difficult the tabloids had made life for him and Victoria Beckham, saying: "Our family always comes first. That’s our priority, and that’s what makes it work when you’ve been together for so long. Our priority will always be our family."

But when asked about how the tensions in his family have affected him, Beckham replied: "To be honest, I’m sorry to stop you there, but that’s a private matter. That’s the one thing that I don’t want to talk about."

This was referring to his son Brooklyn Beckham publicly distancing himself from his family, accusing them of 'trying to ruin' his relationship with his wife Nicola Peltz.

In an explosive post shared to his social media page, Brooklyn wrote: "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

David and Victoria Beckham (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

He added: "For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into."

Victoria Beckham has also spoken publicly on the matter in an interview with the Wall Street Journal

"We’ve always tried to be the best parents that we can be," she said, adding: "And you know, we’ve been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we’ve ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children.

"And you know, that’s all I really want to say about it."