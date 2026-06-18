Brooklyn Beckham doubles down on family feud with second savage World Cup ad

Brooklyn Beckham's seemingly taken another swipe at his family - as the full version of his savage World Cup ad drops.

Earlier this week, the eldest child of Victoria and David Beckham dropped a sneak peak of his DoorDash ad, in which he said to the camera: "You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home."

Laughing, he then added: "It's a long story," as he threw the tickets down on his coffee table.

The ad ended with the words: "It’s complicated. More soon," written on the screen - with many believing it was another 'swipe' at his estranged parents.

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Now, the full advert has dropped on Brooklyn's TikTok and Instagram page - as many believe he's taken yet another swipe.

"It's not like I don't have tickets," he said. "It's because, it's a long story," he added before placing the tickets in the DoorDash bag.

Brooklyn has featured in a World Cup DoorDash ad in which he says he's not attending the event (DoorDash)

"This can go to someone... else," he said, before waving the driver off and asking him to make sure they go somewhere 'fun'.

People weren't happy with the ad with many calling it 'poor taste,' and 'tone deaf'.

Another penned: "This is a giant PR miss."

Others, however, ran to the star's defence, with one writing: "So many haters here. I think it’s snarky and fun. Brooklyn has been through a lot and it’s great to see he has a sense of humor."

In the caption, Brooklyn announced that fans will be able to 'hunt' for his tickets, in association with DoorDash.

Deliveroo, which is owned by Doordash, has said it is giving away five sets of World Cup tickets in the UK, including hospitality tickets, flights and a hotel.

Meanwhile, DoorDash announced its Deliver Us To Fútbol campaign, where DashPass members can ride free DoorDash shuttle buses to World Cup matches in Dallas, Miami, Los Angeles and New York.

Of course, Brooklyn's dad David Beckham is one of the most famous names in football, and currently the co-owner of US soccer team, Inter Miami.

The 51-year-old recently became the first footballer to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He was honored with the star in Los Angeles on Friday, becoming the 2,849th celebrity to receive one.

While in LA for the ceremony, Brooklyn's 14-year-old sister Harper visited Brooklyn's home, and was photographed delivering a letter while Brooklyn and Nicola were out.

If it was an attempt at reconciliation, it seems not to have had the intended effect.

Brooklyn and Nicola's reps responded: "That photographers were in place as the letter was hand delivered says it all — this was choreographed for the cameras."

Brooklyn with his sister Harper (Instagram/brooklynpeltzbeckham)

Reports of a feud between the family began swirling in April 2025, when it was reported Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham had missed David's huge 50th celebrations.

After a mass unfollowing on social media - the 27-year-old shocked the world when he released a bombshell statement about his family.

In a shock statement posted on his Instagram stories, Brooklyn made some bombshell claims about his family, which included how his parents have tried to 'ruin' his relationship with Nicola. However, David and Victoria have not publicly commented.

LADbible Group has reached out to David and Victoria's representatives for comment.

Timeline of the Beckham family feud

April 2022: Brooklyn and Nicola tie the knot

On April 9, 2022, Brooklyn and Nicola got married in a lavish ceremony in front of 500 guests at her family's estate in Palm Beach, Florida, two years after getting engaged.

Aug 2022: The first reports of a feud between Nicola and Victoria Beckham

Just months after the wedding, media sources were starting to report on a 'full-on cold war' between Nicola and her new mum-in-law.

According to Page Six, 'the build-up to the wedding was horrendous' and they 'can’t stand each other and don’t talk'.

Reports also claimed much of the feud came from Nicola's decision to wear a Valentino wedding dress instead of a piece designed by Victoria's fashion house, but they appeared to quash these rumours.

March 2023: The Beckhams play happy families

In March 2023, the Beckhams seemed to be happier than ever and were posing for photos at Victoria's Paris fashion show.

April 2025: The family rift resurfaces

Two years on, it was reported that Brooklyn and Nicola had snubbed David's 50th birthday party at Cipriani Downtown Miami.

And then, just days later, TMZ claimed that Brooklyn and brother Romeo weren't speaking due to a fallout over Romeo's girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, who had a 'romantic connection' with Brooklyn 'several years ago'.

Cruz later insisted that Brooklyn and Kim had never actually dated, and in May of 2025, Brooklyn and Nicola were nowhere to be seen as the birthday celebrations for David continued.

July 2025: Mass unfollowing on social media

In July 2025, Brooklyn and Nicola unfollowed Romeo and Cruz and vice versa.

August 2025: David and Victoria miss vow renewals

The following month, David and Victoria are reported not to have attended the Peltz-Beckham vow renewals.

And by December that year, it was reported that Brooklyn no longer followed his parents, and they no longer followed him, and the youngest brother was quick to set the record straight.

Dec 2025: Cruz speaks out

Cruz wrote on his Instagram Stories about the claims that he and his family had unfollowed Brooklyn: "NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son … Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked … as did I."

Jan 2026: Brooklyn takes legal action

In January 2026, it was claimed that Brooklyn sent a legal letter to his parents, insisting they only contact him via his lawyer; a rule which Victoria is believed to have broken when she 'liked' an Instagram post he made about a roast chicken.

Jan 2026: Brooklyn breaks silence on family feud

In a shock statement posted on his Instagram Stories on January 19, Brooklyn made some bombshell claims about his family, which included how his parents have tried to 'ruin' his relationship with Nicola, have always 'controlled' his life, and how 'Brand Beckham' comes first before anything else.

March 2026: David reaches out to Brooklyn

David shared a post to celebrate Brooklyn’s birthday, writing: "27 Today. Happy Birthday Bust. We love you."

He shared an old photo of Brooklyn as a child and tagged Victoria, but was unable to tag Brooklyn since his son has blocked him.

The post was met with stony silence from Brooklyn.

June 2026: Harper turns up at Brooklyn’s door

Harper, Brooklyn’s 14-year-old sister and the Beckhams’ youngest child, was photographed outside Brooklyn’s door hand-delivering a letter. Brooklyn and Nicola were believed to be in New York at the time.

A rep for the Peltz-Beckhams savagely responded: "That photographers were in place as the letter was hand delivered says it all - this was choreographed for the cameras."