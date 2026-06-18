Brooklyn Beckham doubles down on family feud with second savage World Cup ad
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Brooklyn Beckham doubles down on family feud with second savage World Cup ad

It comes after Brooklyn's reps slammed his 14-year-old sister Harper

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: DoorDash/Brooklyn Beckham Instagram

Topics: Brooklyn Beckham, David Beckham, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh