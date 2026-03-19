It looks like Brooklyn Beckham is being blamed for 'breaking mama's heart', if the lyrics of his younger brother Cruz's latest song, 'loneliest boy', are anything to go by.

The 21-year-old debuted the meaning-laden song while touring with his new band The Breakers, as he attempts to turn his interest in music and performance into a potential career. Cruz released his first song If Every Day Was Christmas when he was just 11, to almost universally negative reviews.

But now that he is an adult with more mature musical tastes, Cruz is trying out a more pared back indie rock vibe, apparently accompanied by lyrics that speak to the feud that has torn his famous family apart.

In his new track, the third child of international footballer David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria opens by addressing the 'loneliest boy', who he says has the power to 'find something bad in somebody good', adding 'he always does'.

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Cruz Beckham and the breakers revealed the new song while on their first tour through Europe (Katja Ogrin/Getty Images)

This apparent lyrical right hook was aimed squarely at his older brother Brooklyn, whose simmering feud with his parents boiled over into the public sphere in January.

In a lengthy Instagram post, 27-year-old Brooklyn revealed further details about the clash between mom Victoria and his then bride-to-be Nicola Peltz during their wedding and in the lead up to it.

In addition to some shady movements from Victoria over the bridal gown, with his mom allegedly pulling out at the last minute, he also claimed that she had danced 'inappropriately' with him. You can read the full extent of his accusations here.

Although this public shot across the bow of his parent's carefully managed reputation appeared to burn Brooklyn's last bridge with his influential family, if Cruz's lyrics are anything to go by, the Beckhams are still open to welcoming him home.

Brooklyn Beckham's relationship with his family collapsed after his marriage to Nicola Peltz (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hugo Boss)

Not that it is easy for any of them to talk to Brooklyn, with the oldest Beckham child blocking the rest of his family on social media, telling them to speak to him through a lawyer if they must.

In his new song, Cruz appears to address his older brother directly. After all, he can't speak to him on the phone. He sings: "Loneliest boy, I hope that you’re listening, Don’t push all your friends away, when we’re tryna show you love."

But with Brooklyn deciding on the UK's Mother's Day to wish his mother-in-law, Claudia Heffner Peltz, a happy birthday - while sadly making no such message to his own mom.

“Happy birthday to the best mother-in-law. Love u so much and hope you had the most amazing day,” Brooklyn gushed.

Not letting up on his appeal for a return to normality for the family, Cruz's second verse begs Brooklyn to think about the impact he's having on their parents, saying: “Loneliest boy, mama don’t talk too much, It’s breaking hеr heart.

“It shows in the small things that you don’t do, I guess in thе end that it’s you, yourself, and you. Tell me how do you live, when you’ve got nobody to lose?”

David Beckham's representatives have been approached for comment.