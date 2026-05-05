Staying married for 38 years is a major achievement no matter who you are, but for Hollywood actors, it's a feat that is practically unheard of.

But despite only one in four marriages making it to the 30-year mark, A-list acting couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, both 69, have managed to make their partnership work well into its fourth decade.

The couple have four children, two from their coupling and two from Hanks' previous marriage to Samantha Lewes, and have even racked up three grandchildren during the course of their long partnership.

Indeed, making it through the highs and lows of being a celebrity, with all the issues that money and fame bring with it, is no small feat. And according to Wilson, the secret is sharing something that many couples may choose to keep private.

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Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tied the knot in 1988, just as their careers were taking off (Lester Cohen/WireImage)

Speaking after the release of her new album Sound of a Woman, Wilson explained that her and Hanks actually still use the same bathroom - despite their home doubtlessly having a number of other suitable water closets.

But according to Wilson, sharing this private space is important as 'that's where you download everything' as a couple. Though, you may want to leave for some of the more, erm, difficult moments.

She explained: "That's where you download the day. You laugh about what you're doing. In the mornings, you're thinking about, 'What are you doing today? Where are you going to be? Great, I want you there.'"

People reports that Wilson admitted her secret to a long marriage is quite funny, but is also 'very true' for her and Hanks.

Rita Wilson's new album 'Sound of a Woman' released on May 1 (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Wilson also said that the fact that she and Hanks have 'shared values' has helped propel their marriage towards its 40th anniversary.

She said: "You have to be able to communicate to each other the things that are changing in your life — and also the things that are still staying the same so that you're always working together for the greater good."

Although you might expect the actor and singer to say her time with the Oscar-winning Forrest Gump actor has flown by, Wilson said their marriage felt more like '110 dog years', but that she had received a piece of advice that has sustained them through the rough patches.

She shared: "You never go to bed mad. I heard that early, early on, and I thought, 'That's actually really good.'

"You don't want to wake up in the morning and have that lingering feeling. So whatever it is, resolve it before you go to bed."