Kim Kardashian's 2026 Met Gala look had heads turning around the globe - and now, the meaning has been revealed.

Like every year, Kim Kardashian strutted her stuff down the red carpet, alongside momager Kris Jenner. All eyes were on her with her orange pointed boob bodice, although attention may have been diverted for a second after Kris and Bad Bunny's awkward reunion.

Many fans were waiting to see if she'd turn up with new celebrity beau, Lewis Hamilton, although she decided to take this one solo. Maybe she didn't want to be part of the Met Gala curse...

We're sure Hamilton approved the daring look though, which went along with this year's Met Gala theme, Costume Art, which set out to 'explore the intersection of fashion and art by pairing objects with garments'.

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The Skims owner stunned in the orange bodice, which showed off all her curves, which included 'pointed nipples' and a belly button. The corset, which was held together with two belt buckles at the back, also featured a brown and red leather skirt.

Kim attended the Met Gala with mom, Kris Jenner (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Kim isn't one to pick an easy route for her dress - we all remember the Marilyn Monroe saga. This year, she was paying tribute to a movie, rather than a movie star.

The head turning fibre glass breastplate was designed by sculptor and pop artist Allen Jones.

Jones is known for his provocative paintings and sculptors, and in 1975, worked on a poster for x-rated French movie Maîtresse, which drew criticism for its its explicit, and realistic depiction of BDSM. The cast was repurposed from 1967.

Speaking on her outfit choice to Vogue, the mom of four said: “I have seen his work referenced so many times by people in fashion, and I’ve always been, like, a big admirer of his work. Allen Jones would be iconic. Sexy. Classic. Cool. Innovative…I wanted something original, I didn’t want to cast my own body.”

The star turned heads at the event (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Although many loved the dress, others weren't so keen.

Taking to her Instagram page, one penned: "Iconic as always," while another exclaimed: "Gorgeous!"

However, others weren't so sure, with one taking to X to write: "Kim Kardashian is being compared to a 'traffic cone' with her bizare orange dress!"

It took three weeks to complete the iconic piece, and went through a lengthy process. According to Vogue, the process started with sourcing the fibreglass, and later painting the breastplate at an auto body shop.

However, Kardashian also revealed that they had to make some last minute changes for practicality.

The 45-year-old revealed it was in fact meant to be a full length body cast, however, the piece was later shortened in to a body suit to allow more movement.

No awkward red carpet falls over here!