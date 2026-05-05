Katy Perry's choice of outfit at this year's Met Gala had drawn sharp criticism from fashion fans who, understandably, have no idea why she rocked up to the red carpet wearing a bizarre mask over her face.

No small amount of ink has already been spilled trying to describe the 'Roar' singer's robot-esque look in aid of the Met's 'Costume Art' theme on Monday (May 4).

Perry's face was hidden behind a reflective metal mask with mesh hood - made by costume designer Miodrag Guberinic - which was paired with a white satin Stella McCartney gown made from leftover fabrics.

A couple of subtle details in the ensemble were, understandably, overshadowed by Perry's metal mask - including her six-fingered gloves and metal grill in her teeth, which completed a look referencing AI deep fakes made of the singer after her last appearance at the gala.

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While some might think this outfit was more suited to a wedding on the International Space Station than the nation's premier night of high fashion, many celebs would never say this to the pop star directly.

That is, except for actor Christina Ricci.

It's safe to say that Katy Perry's Met Gala outfit divided onlookers (John Shearer/WireImage)

The Yellowjackets star and Addams Family alum has never shied away from sharing her mind or letting loose with her acerbic tongue, but after seeing Perry's Met outfit, Ricci only had one thing to say.

"Yikes," Ricci commented simply below an Instagram post by Variety of Perry's outfit.

While Ricci was one of the few celebrities to call out the 'I Kissed A Girl' singer's choice of clothing, fashion fans were considerably more cutting with her metal mask sending the stylish corners of Reddit into a meltdown

"At least Katy knows no one wants to see her face," one hater said, in a top-rated comment

"She's ready for some fencing I see," another said, while a more kind Reddit user added: "The gloves and f**ked up hair is funny, no matter the actual theme, I feel like its always still a little CAMP when Miss Katy shows up."

Christina Ricci has been on screen in major productions since she was 10 years old (John Shearer/FilmMagic)

With Perry's bizarre-looking appearance becoming the talk of the gala, her representatives shared a statement to explain what she was wearing on her head... Not that it cleared things up at all.

What was the meaning behind Katy Perry's Met Gala look?

Apparently, the mask is 'designed to be a literal and symbolic reflection that invites the observer to consider that their perception of others can mirror their own internal world, and conversely mask truth'.

But one social media user explained how her whole look tied together a bit better, sharing how each element was a comment on the ever-increasing use of AI to propagate false information and images.

"Her face being covered means these pictures can't be used to train models to make other deepfakes of her," one person explained. "The gloves having more fingers is reflecting how bad ai is (or was, ugh) at rendering hands. The burnt train might be a nod to the climate impact of data centres."

And it's unlikely that Perry cares about the people who did not get her outfit, after all, she pulled out a tarot card on the red carpet (The Magician) which had the words 'commitment to the bit' written on it.

Perry's mask is 'designed to be a literal and symbolic reflection that invites the observer to consider that their perception of others can mirror their own internal world, and conversely mask truth' (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Strict rules all celebrities must follow at the Met Gala

No selfies allowed

Paps might go wild on the Met Gala red carpet, capturing all the celebs on fashion's biggest night out, but some guests will be pained by the fact that they can't take their own photos, because selfies are strictly banned.

Anna Wintour issued the selfie ban back in 2015 in the hopes of keeping the inner workings of the Met Gala behind lock and key.

However, some rebellious few have flouted the golden rule over the years, as there's always one who sneaks a phone to the toilet for a cheeky bathroom selfie, which later pops up on social media.

Certain foods are banned

There are certain foods that are banned from the event, and not for any real rhyme or reason other than the way they could pose a red carpet disaster.

Things like chives could be dangerous if they get stuck in anyone's teeth before photos. Onion and garlic are also banned in order to prevent bad breath, and other dishes which could easily spill onto dresses.

Wintour has addressed the rumors that the likes of onion, chives and garlic are banned from the event, telling Today host Jenna Bush Hager in 2024: “Well, those are three things I'm not particularly fond of, and so yes, that's true."

Strict seating plan

If you're stuck next to your arch-nemesis at the Met Gala, tough. Because you aren't allowed to move seats.

Seating arrangements are strictly maintained, with a lot of 'power-brokering' in the planning beforehand.

"A lot of thought goes into who sits next to who, if they sat together last year, if they've sat next to each other at other events, so much goes into it, it's shocking," Sylvana Ward Durrett, former director of special projects at Vogue, said in the 2016 documentary The First Monday in May.

Cheeky cigarette? Absolutely not

No smoking is allowed at the glitzy fashion event, a rule which was reportedly recirculated after the likes of Bella Hadid, Dakota Johnson, and Marc Jacobs were pictured smoking in the bathrooms in 2017.

Met Gala guests the following year were reminded that it's 'illegal to smoke in the museum'.

It should be noted that smoking indoors in New York City has been banned since 2003, and prior invitations to the event have reiterated this.

Strict age limit

If you're under 18, you can kiss your chance of getting into the Met Gala goodbye.

This rule was implemented in 2018, with that year's theme being 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination'.

A Met Gala spokesperson later confirmed the age restriction was introduced as 'it's not an appropriate event for people under 18'.