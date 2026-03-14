Some people have suggested that Cruz Beckham is throwing shade at his older brother by sharing a cooking video to social media — something that Brooklyn is famous for doing.

It's not new information that Brooklyn has become estranged from his family. After months of speculation, the 27-year-old confirmed the matter for himself in January in a scathing Instagram post about his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, specifically.

Part of it read: "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family.

"The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into."

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Brooklyn Beckham has become estranged from his famous family, including his brothers (Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images)

Brooklyn went on: "Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out."

He appears to have become estranged from his brothers, Cruz, 21, and Romeo, 23, in the fallout as well. It's unclear where Brooklyn stands with his 14-year-old sister Harper, however.

Amid the ongoing tension between the Beckhams and Brooklyn, Cruz has shared a video to TikTok of him cooking, seemingly taking a leaf out of his oldest brother's book...

With some whimsical music playing (in an undeniably similar fashion to Brooklyn's videos), Cruz is seen making what he branded as a 'cheesy potato soup'.

He captioned the clip: "Wanna see the best cooking video ever? Don’t watch this then."

Cruz posted the video yesterday (March 13) and it's already gone viral and racked up over 1,000,000 views, as well as nearly 2,000 comments.

One person commented: "This is so passive aggressive. I love it!!"

"Who knew the Beckhams had a chef in the family? Go Romeo," joked another as they purposely named the wrong brother.

"Cruz could you do a video of your photography as well please," another penned in an apparent swipe at Brooklyn.

A different person added: "Now this is the level of pettiness I can really appreciate."

In another dig at Brooklyn, somebody asked: "Are you going to stick with this job or going to become a race car driver next or something?"

Cruz replied: "Wrong brother mate."

Meow.

UNILAD have approached Brooklyn's representatives for comment.