Back in 2017, Kylie Jenner took the now infamous selfie of a number of celebrities gathered in the bathrooms of The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner was joined in the snap by the likes of Kendall Jenner, A$AP Rocky, Kim Kardashian, Paris Jackson, Lily Aldridge, Ashton Sanders and Luka Sabbat.

At the time, the photo caused a touch of controversy, over one of host Anna Wintour's golden rules about attending the event.

Phones and social media are strictly banned at the Met, with Anna Wintour previously telling Today: “It’s often wonderful to hear, after dinner, people say, ‘Oh we had the most wonderful conversations.’ So that’s the idea, that life can exist without a picture on your cell phone.”

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Jenner isn't the only person to have taken a selfie at the Met over the years, with the likes of Ashley Graham, Hailey Bieber, Cara Delevigne and Bella Hadid also taking similar snaps.

Kylie Jenner took this iconic photo in 2017 (Instagram/@kyliejenner)

This year, another group of celebrities could be seen recreating the famous photo, including Margot Robbie, who appeared with Ayo Edebiri, members of the band Blackpink, Gracie Abrams and Rachel Sennott.

The photo was taken by model Bhavitha Mandava, who could be seen in the center of the photo, holding up her phone to the mirror.

People were quick to praise the celebs for the photo, with one person writing on X: "Met Gala tradition stays undefeated—if there’s no bathroom selfie, did it even happen?"

While another said: "Bhavitha Mandava being sent to the met gala in jeans and still giving us the bathroom selfie I love her."

And a third added: "Thank you queen bhavitha for the pic."

Meanwhile, others called it 'iconic'.

Well, it turns out that no phones or social media aren't the only strict rules at the Met.

Model Bhavitha Mandava snapped this iconic pic at this year's Met (Instagram/@bhavithamandava)

Certain foods are banned

There are certain foods that are banned from the event, and not for any real rhyme or reason other than the way they could pose a red carpet disaster.

Things like chives could be dangerous if they get stuck in anyone's teeth before photos. Onion and garlic are also banned in order to prevent bad breath, and other dishes which could easily spill onto dresses.

Wintour has addressed the rumors that the likes of onion, chives and garlic are banned from the event, telling Today host Jenna Bush Hager in 2024: “Well, those are three things I'm not particularly fond of, and so yes, that's true."

Strict seating plan

If you're stuck next to your arch-nemesis at the Met Gala, tough. Because you aren't allowed to move seats.

Seating arrangements are strictly maintained, with a lot of 'power-brokering' in the planning beforehand.

"A lot of thought goes into who sits next to who, if they sat together last year, if they've sat next to each other at other events, so much goes into it, it's shocking," Sylvana Ward Durrett, former director of special projects at Vogue, said in the 2016 documentary The First Monday in May.

Met host Anna Wintour has a lot of rules for attendees to follow (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Cheeky cigarette? Absolutely not

No smoking is allowed at the glitzy fashion event, a rule which was reportedly recirculated after the likes of Bella Hadid, Dakota Johnson, and Marc Jacobs were pictured smoking in the bathrooms in 2017.

Met Gala guests the following year were reminded that it's 'illegal to smoke in the museum'.

It should be noted that smoking indoors in New York City has been banned since 2003, and prior invitations to the event have reiterated this.

Strict age limit

If you're under 18, you can kiss your chance of getting into the Met Gala goodbye.

This rule was implemented in 2018, with that year's theme being 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination'.

A Met Gala spokesperson later confirmed the age restriction was introduced as 'it's not an appropriate event for people under 18'.