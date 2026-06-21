David Beckham included his estranged son Brooklyn in a heartfelt Instagram post to mark Father's Day, despite Brooklyn's brutal dig during a World Cup ad cameo.

Brooklyn made his feelings towards his family known earlier this year, in a bombshell statement that urged them only to contact their first-born through his lawyer.

Since then, the 27-year-old has repeatedly hit out at the iconic family, most recently during a World Cup advert for DoorDash.

During the commercial, Brooklyn says to the camera: "You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home."

Advert

Laughing, he added: "It’s a long story."

The eldest child went on to throw his tickets onto the coffee table, before the advert said: "It’s complicated. More soon."

The dad-of-four noted that he loves 'all' of his children, despite the family rift. (@davidbeckham/Instagram)

But despite the continued pushback, David posted a sweet selection of pictures for Father's Day, which featured Brooklyn on more than one occasion.

He captioned the wholesome post: "Being a dad is my most important job... I love you all & thank you mummy @victoriabeckham for giving me our beautiful family.

"Happy Father's Day to all the dads around the world."





Victoria left a series of heart emojis underneath the post, with many fans in the comments branding him 'the best dad ever'.

Though his eldest son Brooklyn is likely not to have seen the heartfelt post, at least not on his own Instagram, after blocking his entire family on the platform, including his little sister, Harper.

The 14-year-old arrived alone last week at Brooklyn's property, a Beverly Hills mansion, having been driven by a chauffeur, only to find no-one was home.

She is said to have left a handwritten note.

Harper attempted to see her big brother just weeks ago. (@davidbeckham/Instagram)

But shortly after, Brooklyn released a shocking statement which read: "Those photographers were in place as the letter was hand delivered, says it all - this was choreographed for the cameras."

Earlier in the day, the Beckhams had put on a united front at David's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony - which Brooklyn was obviously not present to celebrate.

Back in March, Brooklyn claimed that his mom hijacked his first dance with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, and said he had been 'controlled' by his parents for most of his life.

"She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life," he wrote on Instagram, in a statement that shocked the world.