Ex-Spice Girl Victoria Beckham has finally spoken out about the the very public feud that has unfolded with her eldest son Brooklyn, in a revealing interview with the model and mom-of-four.

The 51-year-old detailed to the Wall Street Journal in her first public interview about the family fracas how all she and David had 'ever tried to do' was 'protect and love' their children, despite the constant media spotlight on the pop star and world famous footballer.

Published today, Victoria refused to mention her 27-year-old son by name but tried to explain what had happened to her tight-knit family. "I think that we’ve always – we love our children so much," she said.

With accusations from Brooklyn flying at David and Victoria in January, as the result of a lengthy social media post uploaded by their eldest son, his mom defended their part in his life saying: “We’ve always tried to be the best parents that we can be.”

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The Beckham family feud was bubbling away behind the scenes, until Brooklyn unleashed on social media (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

She added: "And you know, we’ve been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we’ve ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children.

"And you know, that’s all I really want to say about it.”

But while it was clearly a topic that Victoria did not want to go into too much detail about, especially after Brooklyn alleged that she had danced inappropriately after his nuptials and undermined his wife over her wedding dress, she couldn't help but defend her parenting.

Victoria told the publication that they were just 'trying to do the best [they] can' to raise their four children, who also include 23-year-old Romeo, 21-year-old Cruz and 14-year-old Harper.

She also acknowledged that parenting became a lot more complicated as their children grew into adulthood. adding: “Being a parent of young adult children and adult children, gosh, I mean, it’s very different from having little children.”

The Beckhams were a tight-knit family, but things started to fall apart after Brooklyn's wedding (Darren Gerrish/Getty Images for Victoria Beckham)

Victoria's estrangement from her eldest son reportedly began after his glitzy 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz, herself the daughter of a billionaire businessman, with allegations that she had offered to design her daughter-in-law's gown, before pulling out further down the line.

In the more than three years that followed, a succession of snub and counter-snub ensued, including Brooklyn apparently not being able to see his dad for his 50th birthday. Much of this was then briefed and counter-briefed to the press.

This left Brooklyn, in January 2026, with what he described as 'no choice' but to take their feud public, slamming the way his parents stage managed their lives and decrying the affect of 'brand Beckham' on their clan.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family,” Brooklyn wrote. “I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family.”