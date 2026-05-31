Emilia Clarke has described the 'lack of care' she's felt filming nude scenes on various jobs during her career.

Earlier this year, the actor revealed how she had broken a rib after filming an NSFW sex scene with three men for the Peacock series Ponies.

Speaking with TheWrap back in January, Clarke said: "Three men, in a number of hours. Just keep bringing it — I’m going to sit on this thing, you’re going to bring them in, we’re going to pretend to have sex. I broke a rib that day.”

Her co-star, Haley Lu Richardson, confirmed such, adding to the outlet: "She really did. She’s such a tiny little sensitive body, meant she broke a rib.”

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Clarke has filmed numerous nude scenes over the course of her career and praised the bosses of Game of Thrones for how they dealt with such scenes during filming of the show.

Clarke has been speaking about nude scenes she's filmed in her career (Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

However, the 39-year-old hasn't felt so comfortable on every set, as she spoke on a 'lack of care' in a recent interview with Variety in the publication's Power Of Women issue.

"I've experienced lack of care on other jobs which I think could have been prevented with some consideration," Clarke said.

"I don't want to specifically say [which roles]. There's just been a number of occasions where I've been like: 'This ain't right' And again, it's not through someone abusing power; it's through lack of thinking and care."

Game of Thrones is undoubtedly what Clarke is best know for having played Daenerys Targaryen in the much-loved HBO series.

But during her time on the show, Clarke suffered numerous health complications, including two life-threatening brain aneurysms which she was lucky to come back from.

"For a number of years, I felt that I had cheated death, and it was coming to get me," Clarke said. "I truly felt like I had done something wrong, and I shouldn't be here."

"I also thought it ruined my ability to act, which some people might agree with!"

The actor has spoken about her time on Game of Thrones (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Clarke then reflected on her time on Game of Thrones, stating she'e 'very grateful' for everything the show gave her.

She continued to Variety: "I have gone through every circuitous route to get to the place that I am now, which is finally being able to be very grateful for everything that Game of Thrones did and has given me.

"I no longer feel trapped in it, or trapped in the result of being in it, I feel just really lucky that it happened to me, even luckier that I've had time to understand what that was, and now I feel firmly on the other side."