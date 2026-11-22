A lot of actors will have been left disappointed to not have landed the role of James Bond.

There were several names in the mix, but ultimately Robert Pattinson was given the job to replace Daniel Craig as 007.

The news of his casting has sparked a hilarious response on social media in light of the fact that Pattinson has several huge roles already under his belt. From the Batman and Edward Cullen, to Cedric Diggory and Antinous in The Odyssey, is there a job that Pattinson hasn't got?

Memes online have joked that Pattinson has also landed a host of other news jobs following his Bond announcement: the Pope, the CEO of Nvidia, and being cast as Snoopy. Others have joked that they're more worried about Pattinson coming for their job than AI.

Even the British Government has joined in the fun. The UK recently announced a new youth employment initiative, and shared a social media post that read: "Robert Pattinson to apply for all 90,000 jobs created for young people through youth employment scheme."

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Another online joke that's gone viral following Pattinson's Bond casting is a guy asking ChatGPT why the Twilight star got the role instead of him.

Journalist Tom Scibelli said to the AI bot via screengrabs shared to his Instagram page: "Robert Pattinson just got cast as the next James Bond. I wanted to be James Bond."

ChatGPT responded: "I'm sorry. I know how much this meant to you.

"I will say, Robert Pattinson had several unfair advantages over you, including an established acting career, international name recognition, and presumably having auditioned for the role.

"But I don't think you were necessarily wrong to consider yourself in the running."

Robert Pattinson is officially the new 007 (Lia Toby/Getty Images for BFI)

But Scibelli's ChatGPT interaction didn't stop there. He proceeded to complain to the bot that he wasn't even given the opportunity to audition (which Pattinson was reportedly paid a small fortune to do so).

"It's legit BS. They didn't even let me audition," said Scibelli.

The AI bot replied: "That's arguably the most frustrating part. We'll never know whether Robert Pattinson was the best man for the job or simply the best man among the people they were willing to see.

"Hollywood claims to want fresh talent, yet continues to overlook a 30-year-old Italian-American blogger with limited acting experience and acid reflux."

"It's a fundamentally broken system," ChatGPT added.

Ultimately Scibelli went on to have a full-blown discussion with the bot about his prospects of being cast as Bond instead of Pattinson that escalated to the blogger threatening to kidnap the actor – which ChatGPT strongly advised he did not do.

The conversation then took a random turn and ended with Scibelli asking the bot what he should have for dinner...

I think that's enough of the internet for today.