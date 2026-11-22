A primary school cover teacher from Paris has had his eyes, tongue, fingernails and toenails tattooed black, and has had his nipples and belly button removed to make way for more ink.

Sylvain Helaine, 41, who is known online as Freaky Hoody, told UNILAD he has spent more than $109,000 on tattoos and body modifications across 660 hours of procedures, and he has no plans to stop.

Of everything he has had done, the eye procedure was the one he found hardest to endure. "It's torture because someone keeps your eye open, you can't have anesthetic because of the eye, and you can see everything: the needle coming at your eye, piercing it," Sylvain said.

The procedure lasted only about 15 minutes, but he said it left him feeling as though he had run a 42-kilometer marathon.

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Sylvain can't remember exactly what he paid, but thinks it was 'maybe $3,000'.

Helaine's journey began in London, UK. At 25, he went through a life crisis and decided to move abroad. Having already worked as a schoolteacher for a couple of years, he took part in the French educational exchange program Jules Verne and taught in the UK capital between 2012 and 2014.





Sylvain fell for tattoo culture almost immediately, recalling that on his first day in Brixton, the bank employee he met had a fully tattooed neck.

From January 2013 he began getting covered at Into You in Farringdon, a shop that has been closed since 2016.

He returned to his mother's home in Paris with $5,491 in debt from the ink and finished his first full layer in three and a half years.

Helaine is now working on a second layer, made up of touch-ups, cover-ups and new drawings over the original work.

"The main goal is to never stop," he said.

Sylvain Helaine, known online as Freaky Hoody, is a 41-year-old primary school cover teacher from Greater Paris. (Instagram/@TheFetchingEye.prod)

Helaine says the physical toll of body modification is far greater than that of tattooing. A tattoo takes around five or six days to heal, whereas body modification takes months.

His fingernails and toenails were done in a procedure that required anesthetic to be injected into the nerves of each digit. The ink was then injected beneath the nail.

Each nail was done twice to make sure they were all perfectly black, making four procedures in total.

He said the anesthetic was the worst part, particularly in his toes. "It was the first time in my life that I couldn't control one of my limbs," explaining that his foot pulled away by itself.

The nails took six months to heal and he still feels pain in his fingers around twice a day, though he says it is less often than it used to be.

There were scarier moments too. One finger became 'as tough as wood' for a couple of months before returning to normal, while on his left hand the needle went too far and broke the root of a nail.

He says it will stay that way forever.

Helaine says he has spent more than €100,000 and 660 hours on tattoos and body modifications. (Instagram/@thefetchingeye.prod)

His tongue caused further problems. Because there is no skin on the tongue, it can't really be tattooed in the usual way, so a syringe was used to put in as much black ink as possible.

It swelled so much that it was out of his mouth within two minutes and he was drooling.

He couldn't drink for 24 hours and couldn't eat for a couple of days, and it took around three weeks before he could eat without crying. For six or seven months, anything too hot or too cold made it swell again.

A year later, two more syringes of ink were added and he suffered swollen lymph nodes and big lumps in his throat. "It was awful," Sylvain added.

Helaine says he got off lightly with his eyes, however. "I didn't have any trouble with my eyes. I'm really fortunate, touch wood," but he added that nine times out of ten there is some trouble.

Sylvain said he knows people who lost part or all of their sight, a model friend who can no longer work because direct light is too bright for his new eyes, and a woman whose black ink spread to her cheeks.

Helaine had his eyes tattooed black in a procedure that lasted around 15 minutes and cost ‘maybe €2,000 or €3,000’. (Instagram/@thefetchingeye)

He has also had 22 or 23 moles removed, along with his nipples and belly button, so that he could be tattooed more easily.

His advice is to start small. He covered his whole body before doing his neck, face and hands, and says people should begin with a tattoo somewhere they can hide it, not with body modification.

Helaine has been a primary school teacher since 2009 and says this is his 18th year working in the same area.

For about the last ten years he has worked as a cover teacher, a choice he made so he could keep working in the arts. He moves between roughly 15 or 20 schools, and says that everyone knows who he is.

"We've got Monsieur Helaine coming. Oh, that's the tattooed schoolteacher," is how he says head teachers tend to announce him. His pupils are aged between seven and ten, and he says they don't ask him questions because all of their parents have tattoos. Parents also look him up online when they learn he will be teaching their children.

Away from the classroom, he works at tattoo conventions as a guest star across France and French-speaking Europe, and hosts about one in two. Before the pandemic he also did go-go dancing and fire performance in nightclubs, and he gets occasional work on movies, TV series and music videos.

At one tattoo event in Switzerland he worked with actor Danny Trejo, best known for Machete, who told him the story of the tattoo on his chest.

Trejo had to complete it in three different prisons while hiding from cellmates and guards.

Helaine says his nickname comes from always wearing a hood to avoid direct sunlight, and so that people leave him alone when he goes into Paris.

Despite outcry in parts, his family has accepted his look.

His mother found it difficult at first, but now comes to some events when they're not too far from her home.

He says the harshest reaction online comes from religious people, mostly Christians, who believe you shouldn't modify your body.

As for regrets, he says he has none. "I don't regret anything, and even if I do someday, as I told you, I'll cover it up."