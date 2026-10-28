'World's most tattooed teacher' lashes out at complaints he gave a child 'nightmares'
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'World's most tattooed teacher' lashes out at complaints he gave a child 'nightmares'

Every inch of Sylvain Hélaine's body is covered in tattoos, including his eyeballs and gums

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: This Morning
Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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