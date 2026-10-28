'World's most tattooed teacher' lashes out at complaints he gave a child 'nightmares'

Sylvain Hélaine, a teacher from Paris, has tattoos across his face and body, as well as on his gums and the whites of his eyes.

His unusual appearance has attracted attention, including complaints from people who find it frightening.

Speaking on This Morning, Hélaine explained that the reactions from his pupils is generally very different from what adults might expect, claiming that 99% of the children he teaches do not care about his tattoos.

The teacher, who has worked in the same area of France for 18 years, believes people should look beyond their first impressions rather than allowing someone's appearance to shape their opinion of them.

Advert

"It's not okay to keep your first impression," he said, explaining the lesson he hopes people take away from meeting him.

Hélaine began his tattoo journey at the age of 27 while living in the UK. (This Morning)

Why does Sylvain Hélaine say his tattoos help him as a teacher?

Hélaine's appearance is the result of a tattoo journey that began when he was 27 and living in the UK.

He said that he had moved away from his mother's home and was discovering a new city and country when he first became interested in body art.

Two encounters in Brixton, south London, helped spark his fascination. He recalled seeing one man with a full sleeve tattoo and another whose neck was covered in ink.

"It was an eye-opener for me," he said.

Hélaine began by tattooing both arms during his first year, admitting that he even passed out after around two minutes because he had not expected the pain.

Initially, he wanted his tattoos to stop where his clothes would cover them. But he eventually decided to extend them to his neck, face and hands.

"I've always been passionate," he explained, describing how he tends to commit himself fully to things he enjoys.

Before becoming so heavily tattooed, Hélaine had worked as a martial arts teacher and trained every day. He said he also completed his motorcycle driving license in around a month, describing himself as someone who invests 100 percent in his interests.

His appearance has not changed the way he approaches the classroom. He explained that he does not routinely discuss his tattoos with his pupils and expects lessons to continue as normal.

"When we are in the classroom, we just work," he said.

The teacher added that children who have questions can ask him during break time rather than interrupting lessons.





How do children and parents react to Sylvain Hélaine's tattoos?

Despite the attention his appearance attracts, Hélaine said children generally accept him quickly.

He explained that he has taught in the same area for 18 years, meaning he has taught multiple children from the same families as they have grown up.

He also believes the reaction to his tattoos has more to do with someone's cultural background than their age.

"I can scare seven years old or 37 years old or 77 years old," he said, adding that such reactions happen perhaps once or twice a year.

Hélaine also shared a memorable way of describing how long it can take different generations to become comfortable with his appearance.

"It always takes two minutes for children to accept me, two hours for the parents and two days for grandparents," he said.

He acknowledged that his appearance means he has to be particularly careful about how his behavior is perceived.

"If I do something good, people will say, 'Obviously he's the best'," he explained. "But if I do something a little bad, they will think that I'm awful because of my appearance."

For Hélaine, this is precisely why it is important not to judge someone solely on how they look.

The teacher has tattoos across his face and body, including his gums and the whites of his eyes. (Supplied)

What other body modifications has Sylvain Hélaine had?

Hélaine confirmed that the whites of his eyes have been tattooed, as have areas beneath his nails and his tongue.

He also revealed that he had his nipples, belly button and 22 moles removed to create a smoother surface for tattooing.

Despite his commitment to body art, he insisted he does not enjoy the pain involved.

"I hate the pain. I hate getting tattooed," he said.

Instead, he enjoys seeing his appearance evolve and feeling proud when each session is complete.

He also explained that removing tattoos with laser treatment can be a lengthy, expensive and painful process, and said he has been adding new designs over existing tattoos.

Ultimately, Hélaine's message is that people should be given the chance to show who they are before others make assumptions about them.