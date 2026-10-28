Karoline Leavitt opens up about life after the White House after revealing devastating impact of role

Karoline Leavitt has opened up on life following the White House after stepping down as the Trump administration's press secretary earlier this year.

The 29-year-old quit back in August so she could spend more time with her family, including her two young children.

Leavitt said in a statement at the time: "Being a mother and welcoming a new baby while working in one of the most demanding jobs in the world has been the most rewarding yet challenging season of my life, to say the least.

"The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary — and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life.

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Leavitt stepped down as White House press secretary in August (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"President Trump has asked me to continue serving as a top advisor to him on the outside, and I will always remain a vocal advocate for MAGA and the Republican Party."

Earlier this week, Leavitt shared an insight into family life after she stepped away from the White House.

The former press secretary shared a photograph of her son, Niko, enjoying the beach to her Instagram Stories.

"Ocean walks on a Monday afternoon," she captioned the social media post. A reminder of how blessed I am to be home every day with my babies.

"I remember how it felt leaving them to work in the office every day, wondering how they were doing and rushing to get home. Now I don't take a moment for granted."

Leavitt is seemingly enjoying life away from the White House (Instagram/@karolineleavitt)

It comes after Leavitt weighed in on her successor, Katie Zacharia, lasting just a matter of days in the job.

Leavitt claimed to Fox News that Zacharia was not the right person for the position.

She went on to say that being the president's spokesperson 'takes a lot of preparation and sometimes you don’t know how someone will perform until they go out there'.

(UNILAD/Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images, Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images, Alex Wong/Getty Images, Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The former White House press secretary added: "We wish Katie the best. The job obviously was not for her, but we wish her and her family well."

Leavitt went on to tell Fox News that she is assisting Trump with finding a replacement for Zacharia, though a replacement is not expected to be announced until after next week's midterm elections.