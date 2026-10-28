Karoline Leavitt opens up about life after the White House after revealing devastating impact of role
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Karoline Leavitt opens up about life after the White House after revealing devastating impact of role

The former White House press secretary says she's now not 'taking a moment for granted'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Topics: US News, Politics

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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