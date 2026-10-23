Karoline Leavitt weighs in on Katie Zacharia's five-day press secretary stint with brutal comment

Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has offered to help Donald Trump replace Katie Zacharia and has candidly spoken about her successor's short-lived stint in the role.

Zacharia lasted less than a week in the gig after Donald Trump suggested she step down.

Soon after it was confirmed Zacharia had left the position as White House press secretary, with the 42-year-old spending just five days in the job.

Leavitt, who Zacharia replaced in the high-profile White House role, has since spoken to Fox News and claimed Zacharia was not the right person for the position.

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She went on to say that being the president's spokesperson 'takes a lot of preparation and sometimes you don’t know how someone will perform until they go out there'.

Leavitt added: "We wish Katie the best. The job obviously was not for her, but we wish her and her family well."

The former White House press secretary went on to tell Fox News that she is assisting Trump with finding a replacement for Zacharia, though the New York Post notes that an appointment is not expected until after next month's midterm elections.

Katie Zacharia lasted just five days as White House press secretary (Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Describing the role as 'one of the hardest jobs in politics', Leavitt went on to say: "I’ve offered my help to the president to help him select someone who can serve him and the country well.

"I’ll keep my private counsel to the president private, but I do obviously talk to him about what the job entails, and he knows it very well.

"Nobody understands the press better than Donald Trump. He knows he needs someone who is tough, who is smart, who understands his policies, who is loyal, and who can go out there and put up a fight.

"There’s plenty of people who want the job. It’s just up to the president to make that decision."

Karoline Leavitt has been speaking about her successor's short tenure in the job (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

Leavitt stepped down from the position of White House press secretary in August so she could spend more time with her family, including her two children.

Meanwhile, after leaving the position, Zacharia took to X to address her short tenure.

She penned: "President Trump is a kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and hardworking man. I wish more Americans appreciated him. No one will ever make America great the way he has and continues to.

"It was an honor to work for him."

Who could replace Katie Zacharia?

Anna Kelly

Anna Kelly (X/@AnnaKelly47)

Kelly worked as deputy press secretary under Leavitt, so would be an obvious choice to take over the top job.

She's previously served as a spokesperson for Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

Scott Jennings

Scott Jennings (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A senior political contributor to CNN who has written a flattering book about Trump called A Revolution of Common Sense: How Donald Trump Stormed Washington and Fought for Western Civilization.

The Independent reports that Jennings allegedly received the backing of Trump's chief of staff Susie Wiles to replace Leavitt, but the president gave the job to Zacharia instead.

Elizabeth Pipko

Elizabet Pipko (Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

A model and former national spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee. She previously worked on Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, and in March Trump made her a member of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council.

She's perhaps best known for writing Finding My Place: Making My Parents’ American Dream Come True, a book about how her Russian-Jewish parents emigrated to the US.

While Kelly and Jennings are considered the favorites, Pipko is considered by some oddsmakers as a wildcard choice.