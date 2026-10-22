Protesters go 'undercover' to hijack a MAGA rally and Trump hits back with scathing response
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Protesters go 'undercover' to hijack a MAGA rally and Trump hits back with scathing response

At least six protesters interrupted Trump's South Carolina rally within its opening 20 minutes.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, South Carolina, Politics

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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