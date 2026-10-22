Protesters go 'undercover' to hijack a MAGA rally and Trump hits back with scathing response

Donald Trump praised a supporter after an apparent punch was thrown at a protestor during a rally in South Carolina, where repeated interruptions threatened to disrupt his campaign appearance.

The president was speaking in support of Darline Graham, the sister of later Senator Lindsey Graham, when at least six protestors interrupted proceedings within the first 20 minutes of Wednesday night's event.

According to the Daily Mail, the protestors were posing as Trump supporters before making their objections known.

The President addressed the protestors as they were being thrown out, making claims that they were 'all paid.'

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Donald Trump held a rally in South Carolina on Wednesday night to support Darline Graham's Senate campaign. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

He said: 'It's all paid for. They're a bunch of losers. They're terrible people. They're terrible. The people that pay them are sick, and they want to destroy our country.'

Trump was campaigning for Darline Graham as Republicans fight to retain the South Carolina Senate seat following her brother's death in July.

Interruptions continued throughout the event, including one incident in which a protestor stood up directly in front of the president.

A member of the audience appeared to punch the protester, prompting Trump to react from the stage.

After first checking whether everyone in the crowd was OK, the president asked: "Who threw that punch?"

Trump then described the confrontation, saying: "The guy stood up, and he just let that little, and he got whacked, man."

He subsequently praised the apparent assailant, comparing him to former professional boxing champion Evander Holyfield, who was also attending the rally in support of Trump and Graham.

Another protester interrupted the event roughly an hour after it began, triggering further chants of 'USA, USA' from the audience.

Trump also thanked law enforcement officers for removing demonstrators from the venue promptly.

Darline Graham was appointed to her late brother Lindsey Graham's Senate seat following his death in July. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

Who is taking over Linsdey Graham's senate seat?

The rally comes as Republicans attempt to defend a Senate seat previously held by Lindsey Graham, who won his elections by margins exceeding 10 percentage points.

Darline Graham was appointed to fill her brother's seat after his sudden death in July. Although her appointment was initially expected to be temporary, she went on to win the Republican primary runoff.

Trump also used the rally to urge supporters to vote, telling them to imagine he was on the ballot himself.

"In this election, I'm asking you to pretend I'm on the ballot because when I'm on the ballot, we get 29 percent more votes, all three times," he said.

He additionally reiterated his promise to send $5,000 checks to American adults if Republicans retain control of both chambers of Congress after the midterms.

Trump compared a supporter involved in an apparent altercation with a protester to former boxing champion Evander Holyfield. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)

Elsewhere, Trump renewed his attacks on Graham's Democratic opponent, Annie Andrews, using the derogatory nickname '[expletive] Annie' in reference to her alleged support for transgender policies.

Andrews previously dismissed the name-calling as a distraction, saying: "If name calling would help lower gas prices and grocery prices, he can call me all the names he wants."

Darline Graham's own appearance was brief. Speaking alongside Trump for less than two minutes, she described him as 'one of Lindsey's greatest friends' and said he 'will always be a part of the Graham family.'