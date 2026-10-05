The Big Bang Theory creator brutally slams Donald Trump - White House hits back with bizarre response

The White House has responded after Chuck Lorrie called Donald Trump a 'bloated orange piece of [expletive].'

Lorre, who is the creator of a number of iconic sitcoms including The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men, won the Founders Award at a Project Angel Food fundraiser in Los Angeles last week.

During his acceptance speech, the 73-year-old writer and producer said: “In writing and producing comedy, there’s an unspoken expectation that any speech I give will be funny, or at least try to be funny. As you can imagine, that puts a lot of pressure on me.

"Your laughter or lack thereof becomes inextricably tied up with my self-esteem," he continued, before making his opinions on the president incredibly clear.

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“Sure, I’d love to stand here and talk about my deep yearning for a more compassionate government, one that prioritizes the health and welfare of its citizens. But the burden of my profession demands that I take this opportunity to say a few words about that bloated orange piece of [expletive] in the White House."

Lorre hit out at Trump during his acceptance speech (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Project Angel Food)

Lorre said his preference would be to 'express his gratitude to the people who’ve devoted their lives to making Project Angel Food an oasis for those in need.'

However, as he's a comedy writer, Lorre said he 'has no choice but to explain how I wake up every morning to turn on CNN to see if the president of the United States had a heart attack while straining to take a dump.'

Word got to the White House, as spokesperson Dave Ingle told Fox News Digital: "Chuck Lorre should immediately seek psychiatric help to treat his severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has completely rotted his peanut-sized brain."

UNILAD has contacted representatives of Chuck Lorre for comment.

Trump wasn't the only one who caught strays from the producer, as he then moved to the First Lady, Melania Trump, comparing her to former First Lady, Michelle Obama.

“I’d love to encourage you to pull out your wallets and contribute to this amazing organization, but my need to cause laughter forces me to question how a country can embrace a smart, educated, warm, funny first lady like Michelle Obama," he said, before comparing her to Melania.

He also claimed the First Lady 'clearly hates her husband.'

The White House has responded (Photographer: Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Lorre has been taking digs towards Trump through his shows for two decades - long before Trump took office.

In 2006, the star made a vanity card celebrating the fact that Two and a Half Men had beat The Apprentice in the Nielsen ratings head-to-head for the first time.

It reportedly came after the pair physically bumped into each other 15 years earlier.

In the vanity card, Lorre penned: “After all these years, the memory that lingers, the image that haunts is of his smug pout and condescending hand gesture that somehow caused me to feel utterly insignificant."

“Hey, Donald, I just bumped into you again!”







