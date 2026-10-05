The Big Bang Theory creator brutally slams Donald Trump - White House hits back with bizarre response
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The Big Bang Theory creator brutally slams Donald Trump - White House hits back with bizarre response

Lorre and Trump's 'feud' goes back decades

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Graeme Sloan/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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