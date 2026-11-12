Joe Biden reveals the most 'disturbing' thing about Trump's White House makeover
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Joe Biden reveals the most 'disturbing' thing about Trump's White House makeover

It comes after the former president revealed he will be 'having less conversations' due to his cancer diagnosis

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Joe Biden, Donald Trump, US News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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