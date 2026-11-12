Joe Biden reveals the most 'disturbing' thing about Trump's White House makeover

Joe Biden isn't impressed by Donald Trump's ballroom plans, as the former president speaks out against the 'destruction' of the White House East Wing.

Just last month, the White House has shared a 'bird's-eye view' of the infamous ballroom taking place in the capital, which went down as well as a lead balloon. The photo, which was seemingly taken from the ground, had a number of X replies from people mocking the post of the new project.

But what is the ballroom? Well, according to the president, the ballroom will be 'completely separate from the White House itself, the East Wing is being fully modernized as part of this process, and will be more beautiful than ever when it is complete!'

"For more than 150 years, every President has dreamt about having a Ballroom at the White House to accommodate people for grand parties, State Visits, etc. I am honored to be the first President to finally get this much-needed project underway — with zero cost to the American Taxpayer!" Trump added.

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However, one person who isn't happy with the project is former White House resident, Joe Biden.

Construction on the White House ballroom is ongoing (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

When asked about his reaction to the ballroom during an interview with PEOPLE, the former POTUS said he finds it 'disturbing.'

"Almost as disturbing as the gold bars on the walls of the White House and the Oval Office. I mean, what the hell are we talking about?" the 83-year-old said.

"I’ve viewed the president’s judgment in tearing down the East Wing and a number of other things as nothing more than to try to create monuments to himself: 'I built that.' I find it beneath the country."

Biden's interview comes ahead of the release of his memoir, Promise Me, America, which is set for release on November 17. However, earlier this week, Biden revealed that he wouldn't 'be having as many conversations' surrounding the release due to his prostate cancer.

The former US leader revealed in May 2025, while he was writing the book, that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer after doctors discovered a prostate nodule following increasing urinary symptoms.

Joe Biden will reveals he will not be able to have 'as many conversations' ahead of his upcoming memoir (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

In a post shared to X on November 8, Biden said: "My doctors continue to be encouraged by how I've responded to treatment. And the prayers and kind words and well wishes from so many of you have meant more to me and Jill and our family than you can ever know.

"Some days are better than others. It hasn't stopped me. But sometimes it slows me down. What that means is, unfortunately, I won’t be able to do as many conversations about my book as I’d hoped. However, I’m hopeful the words on the page speak for themselves."

In August, Biden's son, Hunter revealed his father's cancer had 'spread to his bones.'

It’s very painful and it’s very debilitating in many respects," Hunter told the BBC. "It’s really sad to watch. The only thing that I’d say about my dad, about his health right now, is I wish he would complain more, because it’s not good," he continued.