Trump has endorsed a replacement for Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang just hours after announcing his resignation.

Huang, the AI company's co-founder, is no longer a top 10 billionaire, after it was revealed earlier this week that the CEO had an affair with an alleged Chinese government agent.

In a statement posted on their website, he wrote: "I owe my family and all of you an apology.

"I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry."

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He also apologized to his Nvidia colleagues, after claiming to have 'fallen short' of his responsibilities as CEO.

Huang's departure from the company's top position has sparked a sharp sell-off, sending shares in the AI chipmaker tumbling.

But President Trump has wasted no time in seeking his replacement, despite not being in control of who heads up the company.

Trump has endorsed a new man for the role. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Writing on Truth Social, he said: "Now that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place - TIM COOK of Apple.

"A Legend replaces a Legend! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Cook stepped down as Apple's CEO in August and now holds the position of executive chair of its board.

Cook is no longer Apple's CEO. (NIC COURY/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking with the BBC, Huang's biographer, Stephen Witt, claimed that Nvidia without their CEO is almost 'impossible' to imagine.

He described it as 'one of the most incredible downfalls of a corporate executive in recent history'.

As for now, finance chief Colette Kress has been appointed Nvidia's interim chief executive.

He has held the position for approximately 33 years. (Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The statement issued by Nvidia's board announcing his resignation read: "Jensen’s contributions to Nvidia are profound.

"Nvidia is one of the most consequential technology companies in the world, we thank Jenseen for his immeasurable contributions to the company and the industry."

On the interim cheif, they added: "Colette has helped lead Nvidia through a period of extraordinary growth and has a deep understanding of our business, customers, operations and financial position."

Nvidia is an American technology company best known for making the powerful computer chips that power artificial intelligence, gaming and data centers across the world.

China has denied all allegations that they were involved in an attempt to ensnare Huang, as their Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, said in a statement: "The so-called Chinese spy allegation is unsubstantiated. It is nothing but smears against China."