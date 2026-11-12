Trump floats replacement for Nvidia CEO as Jensen Huang resigns after affair allegations
Home>News>Money

Trump floats replacement for Nvidia CEO as Jensen Huang resigns after affair allegations

There's 'only one man' for the job, Trump claims

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Money, US News

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across US news, entertainment, celebrity, health, human interest and more. Before joining UNILAD as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles. Alongside her journalism, Mia is a proud NCTJ Ambassador and documentary producer, having worked on projects for the BBC and Channel 5, including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

X

@miawillsjourno

You might also like

Choose your content: