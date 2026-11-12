Reason why three scientists in 1960 predicted the world will end tomorrow
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Reason why three scientists in 1960 predicted the world will end tomorrow

'Our great-great-grandchildren will not starve. They will be squeezed to death,' the authors wrote.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Science, History

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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