Students targeted in Ole Miss 'racist incident' caught on doorbell cam speak out on what happened after

The Ole Miss students targeted in an alleged 'racist incident' have spoken out publicly, revealing what happened following the release of the doorbell footage.

Three Black students from the University of Mississippi were horrified when their doorbell captured three white women walking past the front door of their apartment, with two of them seemingly making monkey noises and gestures towards the door.

In the footage, one woman can be seen beating her chest and both can be seen making ape noises. The third woman walked straight past the door without stopping and appears to have had no involvement.

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Jakiyra Metcalf, Victoria Johnson, and Kaiyden Caldwell, who all live in the apartment, have since revealed what happened when they confronted the women after spotting the incident on their doorbell cam.

Speaking to CBS Morning on November 11, the group, alongside Johnson's mother, Chiquita Lao, said that the first woman quickly apologized for her actions.

Metcalf explained that when it happened, she went outside to confront them: "We actually went outside and tried to, like, approach them and get them to explain why they did that."

Johnson then said that one of the women claimed to have done it to four other apartments, though she was quick to say: "And mind you, we didn't see any one of those doors. It was just ours that was targeted."

'We didn't mean any harm'

18-year-old Alaina Kunes, who has since identified herself to the public, allegedly said to the women: "We didn't mean any harm."

Kunes went on to issue a second apology in the form of a statement via law firm Gardiner Koch Weisberg & Wrona, which read, per the Independent: "To the women I offended, and to the Ole Miss community, I sincerely apologize."

The upsetting incident was captured on a doorbell camera (CBS Mornings)

'I pray they will forgive me'

"Before the incident on November 6, I never met the women involved and was unaware of their race; however, I recognize my actions were insensitive, inappropriate, and deeply harmful," the apology went on.

"I would have never intentionally made those noises or gestures toward a person of color. I have apologized to the women, and I pray they will forgive me."

She added: "I can never truly understand the pain I have caused them, and it was never my intention."

The teen has now withdrawn from the university, where Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Shawnboda Mead branded the incident 'deeply troubling, hurtful and unacceptable'.

The women living in the apartment said they were 'hurt and devastated' by the incident, with Caldwell saying: "I appreciate the apology, but I feel like it still doesn't change what happened on that Friday, because it's still hurtful and it's still devastating that someone would come to our camera and do that."

The three Black women living in the apartment have now spoken out (CBS Morning)

'I just wish people will be mindful'

Johnson then said she 'hates' that Kunes has withdrawn from school.

"Because over the course of her life, that's going to affect her too," she said. "That's somebody's child, so that bothers me because I don't like to see kids.. you know, you just started. These babies, they're 18.

"So, I hate that for the young people, I just wish people will be mindful and just think."

Meanwhile, Kunes revealed she and her family had been receiving 'death threats and harassment' over the incident.

"I am grateful for the authorities working to ensure our safety. As I intend to cooperate fully with the University’s investigation, I ask for privacy for my family," she said.

"I understand the seriousness of this situation and remain committed to taking responsibility and learning from this embarrassing ordeal."