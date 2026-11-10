Fraternity suspended over video of students lighting themselves on fire at party as university speaks out

A university fraternity has been suspended after a clip saw two students engulfed in flames as a larger crowd shockingly watched on in hysterics.

The Ohio State University fraternity is currently not in operation as the video, which saw a man in a gray sweatsuit sitting on the ground with his pants on fire, went viral.

The panicked individual ran in circles in an attempt to put the fire out, but instead fell into another student, wearing near identical clothing, who also caught alight.

Both men fell to the ground as others attempted to put out the fire. It even got to the point where the pair stripped their clothes off in an attempt to put out the fire, while at least one person was seen holding a fire extinguisher at one stage.

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It remains unclear what lead to the incident and it's unknown how serious the two people were injured.

The video from the university went viral (Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

The Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity was placed on a temporary suspension following the incident, though the university has not detailed if the fraternity was linked to the video and whether any of its members were featured in the clip.

“The university is aware of this extremely concerning incident, and the individuals in question are receiving medical care,” Benjamin Johnson, a university spokesperson, said in a statement.

“Ohio State is committed to a safe and healthy environment and expects students and student organizations to uphold that commitment and the university’s values.”

Police confirmed that they did not receive any 911 calls at the time of the incident on Saturday (November 7), but someone did report the incident on Sunday (November 8).

"The Columbus Division of Police was alerted by The Ohio State University to the video that is circulating online showing two individuals on fire," Sgt. Joe Albert, a department spokesperson, told Fox News Digital.

The incident at the university is under investigation (Getty Stock Photo)

Ohio State and the Columbus Division of Fire's Arson Unit are now working with investigators to determine whether any criminal act was committed.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon's national organization has also confirmed it is looking into the incident and has launched an investigation into what unfolded.

CEO Steve Mitchell told Fox News: "Sigma Alpha Epsilon is aware of a concerning video involving an incident at The Ohio State University.

"We take this matter seriously and are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident while working closely with university officials and local law enforcement."