US soldier arrested by British terror police over alleged 'serious' espionage charges relating to Russia

A senior member of the US Army has been arrested by British counter-terrorism police over alleged 'serious' espionage charges relating to Russia, Counter Terrorism Policing London has said.

The 41-year-old man was arrested as part of an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing, working closely with US authorities, the US military and the FBI.

He has been arrested on suspicion of offences under Section 1 and Section 3 of the National Security Act 2023 close to Gloucester, England, on Tuesday (November 10)

The man remains in custody at a London police station, as officers carry out searches at two locations in Gloucestershire.

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In a statement released on Tuesday, FBI director Kash Patel said in a statement: "This important arrest involves allegations of espionage, which is of the utmost concern to the United States and our allies.

"While this investigation is continuing, I want to send a clear message – this FBI has no tolerance for anyone who breaks their oath to the United States and whose actions endanger our national security and that of our partners."

The investigation was launched by Counter Terrorism Policing (Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans described the arrest as 'significant', before adding that the allegations 'are serious and our investigation is very much ongoing'.

Meanwhile, Brig Gen Sean Stinchon, commanding general of US Army Counterintelligence Command, said: "The alleged conduct of a senior solider, entrusted with sensitive information, is a sobering reminder that insider threats are real and persistent.

"I encourage anyone who thinks they've witnessed something suspicious to report it to their local counterintelligence office."