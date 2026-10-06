Russia accused of sending spies to 'poop' in MPs' toilets as part of alleged intimidation campaign
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Russia accused of sending spies to 'poop' in MPs' toilets as part of alleged intimidation campaign

Finland's speaker has launched an investigation as a Cold War-era intimidation tactic resurfaces

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Kristina Solovyova / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Crime, Politics, Russia, World News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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