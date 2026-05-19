A Russian official has issued a stark warning to Europe about the chances of war between NATO and Russia breaking out.

While Ukraine is not part of the EU or NATO, European countries have been backing Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his military since Russia's invasion in February 2022.

With Europe's ties to Ukraine, many countries, such as the UK, Germany, and Denmark, have become targets in the ongoing conflict.

Last month, a list of companies which have reportedly been supplying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Ukraine was published by Russia and were warned that they were 'targets'.

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Addressing this, part of a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense said: "Instead of strengthening the security of European states, the moves of European leaders are increasingly dragging these countries into the war with Russia."

Russian Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Ryabkov has issued a warning to NATO (Contributor/Getty Images)

And it appears as if this threat to Europe and NATO isn't going anywhere anytime soon, according to Russia's Deputy ​Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabko.

He told TASS ​state news agency (per Reuters): "As a result of this escalation of tensions, including blatantly provocative actions in the nuclear sphere, strategic risks are mounting, as is the danger of a head-on clash between NATO and our country, with all the potentially catastrophic consequences that would entail."

He also said there was a growing narrative in European capitals about the 'looming threat of a high-intensity war' with Russia.

All this comes after Vladimir Putin said that he believes that the war with Ukraine is coming to an end and that Russia is winning.

"Victory has always been and will be ours," he said. "The key to success is our moral strength, courage and valour, our unity and ability to endure anything and overcome any challenge."

"I think that the ⁠matter is coming to an end," Putin continued.

It doesn't look like the war will end via a peace agreement though, from how current negotiations are going.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been blamed for the war going on for so long (Byron Smith/Getty Images)

Speaking at a UN security council meeting that took place today (May 19), Russian permanent representative Vasily Nebenzya said that the negotiation process to reach a peace settlement is 'at a dead end', The Guardian reports. He proceeded to blame Zelenskyy for this because he hasn't called for a cease fire or ordered his troops to withdraw from parts of Ukraine that Russia wants to control.

Nebenzya said that 'until [Zelenskyy] realises this, achieving the goals of the special military operation will be done by the armed forces of the Russian Federation'.

He also accused European countries of supporting Zelenskyy's 'stubbornness' and alleged that the EU wants the war to continue between Ukraine and Russia 'to inflict as much damage as possible on Russia'.

But it's Russia that have been carrying out nuclear weapons drills of late in an undeniable act of aggression – but it says that it is simply preparing to defend themselves.

These drills started today and are expected to go on for three days in total.

"From May 19 to 21, 2026, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are conducting an exercise on the preparation and use of nuclear forces in the event of a threat of aggression," the defence ministry said, per Mail Online.