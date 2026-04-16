Russia threatens to bomb Europe with list of 'potential targets' in ominous message

The Russian government has issued a stark warning to a handful of companies in Europe amid reports that they're going to increase the supply of drones to Ukraine.

Yesterday (April 15), Russia's Ministry of Defense published a list of 11 Ukrainian companies that have branches across Europe, including Britain, Germany, and the Netherlands.

It came as several of Ukraine's allies pledged new large-scale military aid packages to the wartorn country: €4 billion ($4.7m) from Germany, €9 billion from Norway and a promise of 120,000 drones from the UK.

In the statement, Russia said: "Reportedly, on 26 March 2026, the leadership of a number of European countries took a decision to increase production and supply of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Ukraine for launching strikes on Russian territory in the face of growing losses and an acute shortage of manpower in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Ukraine's allies have promised new packages of military aid (NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP via Getty Images)

"A significant increase in the production of UAVs for the Kiev regime is planned through increased funding for the 'Ukrainian' and 'joint' enterprises producing attack drones and their components located in the territory of the European countries."

Russia went on to describe this move as 'a deliberate step leading to a sharp escalation of the military and political situation on the entire European continent and creeping transformation of these countries into a strategic rear for Ukraine'.

It added: "Instead of strengthening the security of European states, the moves of European leaders are increasingly dragging these countries into the war with Russia."

The statement was concluded with a warning to Europe's general public that they should be aware of 'the underlying causes of the threats to their safety' and the location of the companies allegedly providing UAVs to Ukraine.

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia's Security Council, was more blunt, saying the locations should be considered as 'potential targets' for Russian strikes.

Both Russia and Ukraine are heavily utilizing UAVs in the war (Dmytro Smolienko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The companies are located across several major European cities. The full list is as follows:

London, UK

Leicester, UK

Mildenhall, UK

Munich, Germany

Stoevring, Denmark

Vilnius, Lithuania

Riga, Latvia

Hengelo, the Netherlands

Mielec, Poland

Tarnow, Poland

Prague, Czech Republic

Kolin, Czech Republic

A map of the locations identified by Russia (Google Maps/UNILAD)

Medvedev said the warning from the Russian Defense Ministry must be taken 'literally'.

He said on X: "The list of European facilities which make drones & other equipment is a list of potential targets for the Russian armed forces. When strikes become a reality depends on what comes next."

Medvedev concluded the post with an undeniably ominous comment, writing: "Sleep well, European partners!"

The threats come at a time when NATO is at risk of losing one of its biggest members - that being the US.

Donald Trump has threatened to leave the alliance after the likes of France and the UK failed to support America's attacks against Iran.

NATO are now reportedly making plans how its future will look without America being in the organization.