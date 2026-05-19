The father of a girl who was given two life sentences has been suspended from his teaching job after comments he made in a Netflix documentary about the case.

Mackenzie Shirilla's dad, Steve Shirilla, featured on Netflix’s The Crash, which premiered last week on the streamer. He has since been placed on administrative leave from his position at Mary Queen of Peace School in Cleveland, where he reportedly served as an art and digital media teacher.

The documentary focuses on his daughter’s murder charge, following her 2022 car crash, in which both her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and friend, Davion Flanagan, lost their lives.

Mackenzie, who was 17 years old at the time of the crash, which happened in Strongsville, Ohio, crashed into a brick wall after driving at 100mph.

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Investigators then began to suspect the teen had crashed the car on purpose, after initially believing it was an accident. She was arrested in November 2022, where she was charged with two counts each of murder and aggravated vehicular assault.

Steve has been suspended from his teaching job after featuring in the doc (Picture: Netflix)

In 2023, she was given two life sentences, with the possibility of parole in 15 years.

During the documentary, her father, Steve, and her mother, received backlash from viewers, who said they didn’t show remorse. They were also heard defending their daughter over bullying accusations made by other students.

Elsewhere, Steve said of his daughter smoking cannabis: "I don't have a problem with her smoking dope. If you're going to smoke a drug, that's the one I believe you should take."

A toxicology report found that Shirilla had THC (one of the active ingredients in cannabis) in her system at the time of the crash, but prosecutors don't think this is what caused it.

Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan were killed in the crash (WKYC)

Many also criticized Steve for wearing a t-shirt with the word 'boom' written on it during filming, given the documentary's subject matter.

Some also took issue with the way Steve has protested his daughter's innocence. He told WKYC last year: "Show me one piece of evidence that says she did this on purpose. Then she's right where she belongs and she's guilty of it. But there isn't any."

According to Cleveland 19 News, children at the school were informed of the art and digital media teacher’s leave via an email, which began: “We are investigating allegations made on social media that one of our teachers has demonstrated poor judgement.”

They then said he had been placed on administrative leave ‘upon learning of the allegation’ and an investigation was ongoing. They also reassured parents that ‘the safety, wellbeing, and trust of students’ remained their top priority.

Towards the end of the lengthy statement, the school confirmed they were ‘limited’ in information they could share ‘during an active personnel investigation’ but will provide more communication when they’re able to.

Mackenzie's mother also featured in the documentary (Netflix)

"We appreciate your continued support of the Mary Queen of Peace School community," they concluded.

Steve also confirmed with the outlet that he had been placed on administrative leave, and expressed his disappointment towards the edit - telling the outlet there was more he said that didn’t make the cut.

According to the outlet, he also told them that he believes his daughter is innocent and that there’s ‘more to the story’.

In an additional statement to UNILAD, Mary Queen of Peace School said: "Administrators at Mary Queen of Peace School in Cleveland are investigating allegations made on social media that one of its teachers has demonstrated poor judgement. Upon learning of the allegation, the school acted immediately and placed the teacher on administrative leave. The investigation is ongoing.

"The health and wellbeing of its students are among the highest priorities for Mary Queen of Peace School, and its leadership team takes all allegations of poor judgment very seriously."