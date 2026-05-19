Disturbing details about the San Diego mosque shooting which occurred yesterday (May 18) have come to light, after police suspect 'hate speech' was written on the weapon.

Two teenagers are alleged to have committed the fatal attack yesterday morning (May 18), which left five adults, including a security guard and father-of-eight, as well as the two suspects, dead at the Islamic Center of San Diego.

During a press conference, San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said: "It's fair to say his actions were heroic, undoubtedly, he saved lives today."

Others who had known the security guard described him as the 'the nicest man you'll ever meet' on social media, sharing their devastation.

Advert

The other two victims have now been named as Mansour Kaziha and Nader Awad.

One of the teenagers has been identified by law enforcement sources speaking to the New York Post and LA Times as 17-year-old Cain Clark. The other alleged killer has not yet been officially identified.

One of the teenage suspects has now officially been identified. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune via Getty Images)

Police were already hunting down the 17 and 18 year olds when they were called to the Islamic Center after reports of gunshots being fired.

One of the suspect's mothers had warned officers at 9.42am that her son had left home with a companion, both dressed in camouflage, and had taken her vehicle and multiple weapons.

After officers had arrived and found three adults dead at the mosque, they were called to a secondary scene, where they found the suspects dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Upon investigation, they found anti-Islamic writing in the 2018 BMW SUV in which their bodies were found, as well as the weapon used with the words 'hate speech' written on it, as per The New York Times.

Currently, officers are treating the shooting at the mosque, the largest in San Diego County history, as a hate crime.

The fatal shooting is being investigated as a hate crime, according to officials. (Nelvin C. Cepeda / The San Diego Union-Tribune via Getty Images)

Chief Wahl said: "Because of the Islamic Center location, we are considering this a hate crime until it’s not.

"And at this point we’re going to work closely with the FBI to make sure that we are matching all the resources that we need for this investigation."

As well as the evidence found inside the vehicle, CNN has also reported that one suspect left a suicide note that cited 'racial pride'.

The Islamic Center of San Diego is home to Al Rashid school and the mosque, though no children or teachers were harmed during the violent attack.