A popular tourist hotspot dubbed the 'Venice of America' has been revealed after many travelers say it's one of the 'most beautiful cities in the world'.

A typical flight from the US to Italy can take anywhere between 8 and 11 hours, but what if you could experience all the magic that Venice has to offer, without the long-haul struggles?

Between baggage, security, travel documents, and simple time, it's enough to put some off venturing across the seas to Europe.

But tourists have discovered what has been dubbed the 'Venice of America' - offering a unique, year-round water-focused lifestyle, combining luxury living, boating, and waterfront dining.

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And just like in Venice, you can travel across the waters by gondola!

Authentic Venetian gondolas glide across the river on a 75-minute tour of the luxurious homes and tropical greenery on display along the canals.

Tourists can actually experience Venice without suffering the long-haul flight. (Getty Stock Images)

Whether you're into fishing, fine-dining, or paddle-boarding, there are endless ways to keep busy on the waterways.

The location's official name is Fort Lauderdale, a coastal city on the Atlantic Ocean in Florida.

In fact, it sits roughly 23 to 30 miles north of Miami.

But while many other cities see seven feet of snow from October through April, Fort Lauderdale is usually sitting at around 80 degrees, according to Melody, who spends months at a time living on her boat in the stunning city.

She added that there is 'never a shortage' of delicious restaurants to eat out at, though they are not particularly cheap.

It has been dubbed one of the most 'beautiful' cities in the world. (Google Maps)

Some of the most popular destinations between the canals include Millionaire’s Row - a number of huge mansions belonging to the rich and famous, Las Olas Boulevard - also at the heart and soul of the city, with its luxurious shopping and dining facilities.

The long stretches of beaches are also highly popular with travelers, as well as the lively nightlife.

Nearly four million cruise passengers annually pass through its Port Everglades, making it the world's third-busiest cruise port.

And of course, those wanting to stay in the city won't be short of options when it comes to accommodation.

There is a huge selection of five star hotels, as well as smaller, but equally boutique stays.

But as well as the fun of the water taxis and luxury of the boulevard, Fort Lauderdale is also the gateway to the Everglades National Park.

So, what are you waiting for?