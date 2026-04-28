The top five most unusual McDonald's locations have been revealed, as one branch in particular won an award for it's impressive architecture.

When you think about the location of most McDonald's restaurants, convenient, easy to reach, and centrally-located are all words that spring to mind.

The golden arches are purposely located to entice you in when you really need them most, whether it be on the high-way, near office blocks, or in busy shopping centres.

That is apart from these five branches, that are located in the most unusual spots, offering a unique and unforgettable experience.

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McDonald's has, on occasion, transformed iconic and unconventional spaces into fast-food dining settings, including a glass-walled McDonald's restaurant in Georgia, which has received an award for its staggering architecture.

McDonald's restaurants are usually found in the most convenient spots. (Getty Stock Images)

Other unique branches include one that looks like the White House, while another appears to resemble one of the company's very own Happy Meal boxes - both creative yet instantly recognizable at the same time.

However, here are just some of the most unique locations of McDonald’s from around the world…

Taupo, New Zealand

This vibrant lakeside town in the central North Island of New Zealand is home to one of the most iconic McDonald's branches of all time.

The restaurant, which has been nicknamed one of 'world's coolest McDonald's', sits inside a decommissioned Douglas DC3 aircraft.

Taupo, New Zealand McDonald's branch. (Getty Stock Images)

Visitors can enjoy their Big Mac meal inside the aircraft, which is finished with airplane-style seating.

Those dining can also view the D3 plane's cockpit.

Downey, California

This McDonald's restaurant is the oldest-operating branch in the entire world, and still looks as it did when it first opened in 1953.

This is the oldest-operating McDonald's in the world. (Getty Stock Images)

The spot doesn't have a drive-through, instead, customers walk up to the windows to order.

Melbourne, Australia

This McDonald's branch in Clifton Hill was designed with the art-deco style of the 1920s and '30s in mind.

It was constructed between 1937 and 1938, after originally being designed as the 'United Kingdom Hotel' by architect James Hastie Wardrop.

It's been described as one of the most 'beautiful' branches. (Getty Stock Images)

It has previously been called one of the most beautiful McDonald's restaurants in the world.

Las Vegas Strip

With over 110 McDonald's branches across the city of Las Vegas, it may not come as a surprise that there are six different locations on the strip alone.

The iconic branch is just one of 110 locations in the city. (Getty Stock Images)

This one in particular stands out for its embellished illuminous golden arches to match the aesthetic of the strip.

Roswell, New Mexico

This franchise is often referred to as the 'flying-saucer' McDonald's, and is truly out of this world.

The unique shape has attracted numerous visitors. (Getty Stock Images)

The branch is inspired by Roswell's extraterrestrial history, and is complete with a a space-themed play area inside.