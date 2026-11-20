A Texas death row inmate repeatedly cried out in pain during his execution, which took 63 minutes to complete after prison staff encountered difficulties inserting intravenous lines.

Reinaldo Dennes was put to death on Thursday (November 19) at Huntsville State Penitentiary, where he received a lethal dose of pentobarbital.

During the procedure, he reportedly groaned, screamed and pleaded for the pain to stop, including telling witnesses: "I don't think this is normal."

The account of the execution, reported by the Mirror, has renewed attention on the difficulties surrounding lethal injection procedures in the US, particularly after a controversial execution in Tennessee earlier this year.

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Dennes, who was convicted of killing diamond dealer Janos Szucs in Houston in January 1996, was pronounced dead at 7:08pm, following a procedure that began with staff struggling to find suitable veins for the IV lines.

Dennes was convicted in the killing of diamond dealer Janos Szucs in Houston in January 1996. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

What happened during Reinaldo Dennes' Texas execution?

According to prison officials, several attempts were made to find a suitable vein before needles were eventually inserted into Dennes' left foot and the left side of his neck.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson Amanda Hernandez said the execution team followed the state's procedures, although she was unable to confirm the exact number of unsuccessful attempts.

Dennes began complaining of pain almost immediately, repeatedly calling on God to help him as the procedure continued.

He reportedly shouted that his right leg was hurting, describing the sensation as a cramp, and pleaded: "Take me, father. Don't let me suffer like this. C'mon."

Hernandez suggested the complaints may have been exaggerated, noting that Dennes had reportedly complained of pain before the drugs were administered and in areas where no IV had been inserted.

"I think, yeah, there were allegations," she said when asked whether Dennes had been feigning pain. "There was nothing abnormal on our part."

She also said that inserting IV lines in alternative locations was not unusual for the prison's execution team.

Texas prison officials said several attempts were made to locate a suitable vein before the IV lines were inserted.(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Why has pentobarbital injection been under scrutiny?

The execution comes amid renewed scrutiny of lethal injections following Tennessee's execution of Christa Pike in September, which her attorneys claim was botched.

Pike reportedly survived two doses of pentobarbital, with her legal team alleging the medication may not have entered her bloodstream properly and instead pooled in her arms, leaving them burned and blistered.

Dennes' execution continued with several loud moans before he began making snoring sounds, which gradually became quieter. He then appeared to settle into quiet breathing, with roughly a dozen breaths becoming increasingly faint.

He had been strapped to the gurney for 63 minutes by the time the procedure concluded at 7:07pm. A physician examined him before pronouncing him dead one minute later.

Dennes repeatedly complained of pain during the lethal injection, telling witnesses: "I don't think this is normal." (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

Before the injection began, Dennes delivered a brief final statement, telling his loved ones he had been blessed for the past 30 years "knowing the love of the father" before telling the warden: "Go, warden!"

Dennes was convicted in the killing of Szucs, whose body was discovered in his Houston office after he had been shot multiple times.

Investigators said diamonds and around $200,000 in cash were missing from the jeweler's safe, though the diamonds were never recovered.

His brother, Jose Albert Dennes, later pleaded guilty to murder in the case and received a 45-year prison sentence. He was released on parole in 2019.