The owner of social media's famous pet squirrel Peanut has been arrested on fraud charges, just weeks after his wife was detained by federal immigration officials.

More than two years after Peanut the Squirrel was controversially seized and 'murdered' by New York state officials, his owner, Mark Longo, has reportedly been arrested on fraud charges.

Peanut became an internet sensation thanks to his adorable social media videos, attracting millions of fans before his death sparked widespread outrage in November 2024.

The squirrel was seized from Longo's home alongside a pet raccoon named Fred, with authorities citing concerns over potential rabies exposure. Both animals were euthanized, despite subsequently testing negative for the disease.

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Now, Longo is facing a new legal controversy.

The squirrel 'dad' was arrested on Wednesday (November 18) and hit with felony fraud charges stemming from a $720,000 mortgage he recently obtained.

Peanut the Squirrel was taken from its home and euthanized in 2024. (@peanut_the_squirrel12/Instagram)

The mortgage amount reportedly matched the price Longo paid for his large Pine City animal sanctuary in 2023, which was renamed 'P'Nut's Freedom Farm' following the squirrel's death, according to Chemung County records.

Police allege Longo submitted fraudulent financial records and supporting paperwork as part of his mortgage application to secure the substantial loan.

He was subsequently released following his arrest, having been charged with six felony offences, including mortgage fraud and grand larceny.

But it's not the family's first run-in with the law this year.

Longo's wife, Daniela Bittner, 30, was taken into ICE custody on October 15 over allegations she had overstayed her permitted time in the US.

Longo was arrested on Wednesday (November 18). (@squirrel_dad_12/Instagram)

Originally from Germany, she is now facing possible deportation, although Longo has maintained that the situation was simply the result of an administrative error.

If convicted on the charges, Longo could face a maximum sentence of 15 years behind bars. He has since been released pending further proceedings and is expected to appear before the court again on February 4, where the case against him will continue.

Peanut's death became one of the internet's most collectively heartbreaking moments.

It attracted attention from the highest levels of US politics, with JD Vance, Donald Trump Jr. and prominent MAGA figures weighing in, condemning the authorities' actions as an example of government overreach.

He told supporters that Trump was particularly angry about the squirrel's murder, as he said: "I know Don is fired up about Peanut the squirrel.

"Have you seen the videos of this squirrel? He's a genius! Well, he was, unfortunately."