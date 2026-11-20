Khloé Kardashian recently labeled herself as 'demisexual' after learning the term from her friend, Simon Huck, but what does the term actually mean?

Kardashian, 42, previously revealed she had been celibate for five years after a string of bad relationships with men.

During an episode of her Khloe in Wonderland podcast, the mother of two revealed she had never had a one night stand.

The revelation came after Huck told Kardashian that his therapist had recently described herself as demisexual, before explaining to Kardashian what the term means.

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Khloé discussed demisexuality on her latest podcast episode (Khloé In Wonder Land/YouTube)

What is Demisexuality?

Explaining what demisexuality is, Huck said: "Demisexual is a person who can only be romantic and intimate with someone if they've first established an emotional relationship.

"So it's almost impossible to have a one night stand if you're a demi. And I believe you are also a demi," he told Kardashian.

"I'm a demi," the reality star responded.

Anna Richards Sex Expert, Founder & CEO at FrolicMe told UNILAD: "Demisexuality is part of the asexual spectrum, but it doesn’t mean someone isn’t interested in sex or relationships.

"Demisexual people often don’t experience immediate attraction. They may need to build trust, get to know someone and develop a deeper emotional bond before experiencing sexual desire. It’s not that they are choosing to take things slowly, it’s about how they experience attraction in the first place."

Simon Huck is a long-standing family friend of the Kardashians (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation)

However, the expert revealed that there are a number of common misconceptions surrounding demisexuality, with one of the most common being that 'demisexuality simply means being fussy or preferring to wait until you’re in a relationship before having sex'.

"That’s not the same thing," she adds. "It’s about not experiencing sexual attraction until an emotional connection has developed, rather than making a conscious decision to wait."

"Ultimately, demisexuality is a different way of experiencing sexual attraction. It’s not a phase, playing hard to get or being overly selective. Having a term for it can help people better understand themselves and communicate what they need from relationships."

Khloé reveals what she wants in her next partner

Despite having stayed away from the dating scene as of late, The Kardashians star did express what she wanted in a future partner during a conversation with Kim in a recent episode of the Hulu show.

"I want someone that’s honest and makes me feel safe. First and foremost, I need to know that I can trust you,” she explained. “I don’t think I need calm because I’m not really calm. I think we could take off patience for mine because I’m not testing people’s patience."

Unsurprisingly, she was adamant there was no room for 'cheaters or liars' – which Kim wholeheartedly supported.

Khloé also said she wanted someone who is a 'man of God' on her manifestation list, as well as a partner who is 'successful in his own right', adding: “I’m no sugar mama.”

The star's most recent public relationship was with former NBA star, Tristan Thompson.

The exes share two children, True and Tatum, but their relationship was famously rocked when news of Thompson’s infidelity broke just days before Khloé gave birth to True in 2018.