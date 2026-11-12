Khloé Kardashian declares ex Lamar Odom is 'dead' to her after his 'distasteful' comments

Khloé Kardashian wants nothing to do with ex-husband Lamar Odom following the release of his Netflix documentary, Untold: The Death and Life of Lamar Odom.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, which aired on November 12, Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, asked Khloé whether she had seen the documentary, which released in March this year.

In the documentary, the former NBA star made several controversial comments about his marriage to Kardashian. At one point, he alleged he only married her for fame. Odom also claimed he married the youngest Kardashian sister to 'better his future.'

The former celebrity couple made headlines back in September 2009, when they tied the knot after just one month of meeting. They wed during a lavish ceremony in Beverly Hills, which featured on E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Advert

Khloe and Lamar tied the knot in September 2009, one month after meeting (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

In the latest episode of Hulu show, Kardashian said she found her former husband's comments 'really distasteful,' after she agreed to participate in the Netflix documentary.

“I’m watching the documentary and I’m like, ‘Wait, I took time out of my life to sit here and do a favor for you,’” the 42-year-old said. “I’m not being paid. I’m doing this ‘cause I’m trying to be nice. And there’s so many things that I just found really distasteful.”

“The bridge is burned and there’s no more rope to throw over, so he is dead to me," she added during a confessional.

The mother of two then addressed the comments Odom made claiming he 'wasn't even in love with her.' Those who were avid viewers of the show a decade ago (like us) will remember how loved up the couple seemed, before Kardashian filed for divorce in December 2013.

Kardashian continued to say that she found her former husband's comments 'really lame.'

Khloe said she 'doesn't want to be involved' (Photo by Disney/Disney via Getty Images)

"You married me just so you could be more popular in pop culture, all these things, which is so weird. Even if that is your truth, why don’t you say it without me being on the other side of these interviews?" she questioned.

Although she said she didn't want any thanks from her ex, she also slammed him for 'discrediting' her.

Despite filing for divorce from Odom in 2013, Kardashian temporarily halted divorce proceedings two years later, following Odom's near-fatal overdose. The divorce was finalized in December 2016.

Following her divorce from Odom, Kardashian went on to date Tristan Thompson. The pair first sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2016, before making their relationship official in October that same year.

However, just days before giving birth to their first child, True, a video of Thompson with a girl at a club circulated around the internet. After a on-again off-again relationship, the pair separated for good in the summer as 2021. They welcomed their second child, Tatum, as exes in July 2022.



