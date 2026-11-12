Khloé Kardashian declares ex Lamar Odom is 'dead' to her after his 'distasteful' comments
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Khloé Kardashian declares ex Lamar Odom is 'dead' to her after his 'distasteful' comments

Kardashian willingly participated in Odom's Netflix documentary, Untold: The Death and Life of Lamar Odom

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Topics: Khloé Kardashian, Netflix, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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