Mormon Wives star Aspyn Ovard reveals her daughter has been diagnosed with terminal cancer
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Mormon Wives star Aspyn Ovard reveals her daughter has been diagnosed with terminal cancer

The reality star also opened up about the difficult position her divorce from Parker Ferris left them in as parents.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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