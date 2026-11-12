Mormon Wives star Aspyn Ovard reveals her daughter has been diagnosed with terminal cancer

Aspyn Ovard has revealed that one of her three daughters has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, sharing the news during the premiere of her new reality show.

The reality star spoke in a confessional for Hulu’s Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, which premiered on November 12.

E! News reported her comments, in which she described how quickly her family’s circumstances changed.

“Everything happened, just so out of nowhere,” the 30-year-old said. “One day she was OK, and then the next day she wasn’t.”

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Ovard shares three daughters - Cove (7), Lola (5) and Elle (2), with ex-husband Parker Ferris. She did not identify which daughter had received the diagnosis.

"At the hospital, you're like, it has to be fine." Ovard said.

"You can't fathom that they're actually going to tell you that your baby has cancer, and that it's terminal.

"She could be gone in a month, we don't know. I've been living like that for over three years, just having no idea."

The first episode of the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County aired this week. (HULU)

Ovard did not share further details about the type of cancer or her daughter's treatment.

The episode also explored the effect of the diagnosis on her relationship with Ferris, whom she split from in 2024.

Ovard said their marriage was already in difficulty before the news.

"My marriage was nowhere near in place to be able to make it through something like this," she said. "We weren't even going to make it through before this happened."

She described the relationship as 'just so toxic and hard', but said she still tried to support Ferris because she knew he was grieving.

"Through it all, I feel like I still tried to take care of him because I know how hard he's grieving," Ovard said.

During a therapy session on the show, Ovard said she was trying to make enough money so neither parent would have to work if they were mourning the loss of a child.

"You know that I will always take care of you because I always have!" she told Ferris.

"When everything goes to [deleted] and things get really hard, I don't want you to have to do anything."





Ovard and Ferris were high school sweethearts in Utah. They married in October 2015, when she was 19 and he was 20.

Ovard filed for divorce on April 1, 2024, almost nine years after their wedding. The filing came on the same day she announced the birth of their third daughter, Elle.

In September 2024, Ovard discussed the prospect of marrying again on the Weekly Trash podcast.

“I don’t think that I really believe in the concept of marriage at this point,” she said. “I would have a long-term partner if I met someone, and I feel like this is it. But to get legally married, I wouldn’t ever do again. It’s just too hard to separate.”

She added: “You just never know what life is going to throw at you.”