Mormon Wives star Zac Affleck breaks silence on Jen Affleck divorce four months after pregnancy announcement

Zac Affleck has spoken out about his 'hopes' following news breaking of wife Jen filing for divorce.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars' relationship has been keenly followed by fans of the shows.

The couple began dating in 2018 after meeting on the Mormon dating app Mutual. They got engaged and married the following year. They've since gone on to have three children - daughter Nora in November 2021, son Luca in July 2023 and daughter Penelope in summer 2025 - and four months ago the parents announced they're expecting a fourth.

However, on November 3, after seven years of marriage, Jen filed paperwork for a divorce in the Fourth Judicial District Court in Provo, Utah, as per court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

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Zac has since spoken out about the pair parting ways, telling PEOPLE he will 'always be Jen’s supporter'.

Zac and Jen Affleck are set to divorce (Fred Hayes/Disney via Getty Images)

He continued: "[I] Hope she is happy in this next phase of life. Just focusing on my kids and figuring out what’s next for me."

During the first season of the hit Hulu reality show, the pair were open about the struggles they faced in their relationship.

The pair fought about Zac's gambling, alongside Jen’s choice to potentially attend a Chippendales show in Las Vegas, as per PEOPLE.

However, shortly after the show premiered, in 2024, In 2024, Jen told US Weekly: “Ever since we finished filming, we’ve been doing nonstop therapy, and it’s been great. So if anything, [watching the show] is just going to be exposure therapy at this point.

“We’ve healed, and now we’re ready to talk about it once it comes out.”

The same month, she wrote on Instagram: “Zac bought me my first laptop when he had $10 in his bank account. When I shared my dream of running a marathon, he trained alongside me and ran it with me. I told him I wanted to start my videography business, so he saved up money and bought me my first camera. When we were expecting our first baby, I wanted a place to call home, so he worked hard, saved up, and bought us our first house.

“He gave me both stability and freedom, which allowed me to post videos online and launch my career on social media. This, in turn allowed me to support him and our family while he’s been in school."

Jen continued by reflecting Zac isn't 'perfect' and that he has 'flaws' they'd 'needed to address'.

The couple announced they're expecting a fourth baby four months ago (Fred Hayes/Disney via Getty Images)

However, Jen resolved: "I can confidently say he’s always supported and believed in me more than anyone else.

“We’re still young, we have two precious babies, and we still have struggles like so many marriages. But do we love each other? Yes. Are we willing to put in the work to be better? Yes. “Have there been moments when we wanted to walk away? Of course. But there’s so much more to our marriage and what we offer to each other than people realise.”

Indeed, the pair then went on to have another child and are about to welcome a fourth.

In June, Jen took to social media to reveal the family were set to welcome another.

Sharing several images of herself in a flowy halter neck dress with her baby bump on display, Jen captioned the post: "Chapter Four."

The news of the pair's divorce comes just before the premiere of Hulu’s SLOMW spin-off, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.

The show will star Jen - her and Zac relocating from Utah to Orange County - and is set to debut on 12 November and stars Jen.