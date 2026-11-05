Drake Bell takes aim at Nickelodeon as he lifts lid on Drake & Josh residuals
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Drake Bell takes aim at Nickelodeon as he lifts lid on Drake & Josh residuals

The actor has expressed his disappointment over his residuals from the hit TV show

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Investigation Discovery

Topics: Nickelodeon, Film and TV, Celebrity

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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