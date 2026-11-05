Warning: This article contains discussion of rape and sexual assault which some readers may find distressing.

Russell Brand has been found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was acquitted on three further counts.

Brand was found guilty of groping an MTV worker during a party at a Soho bar in 2004; sexually assaulting a Capital Radio worker after encountering her in a corridor in 2005; and raping a 21-year-old fan after meeting her at a 2009 stand-up show at the Hammersmith Apollo.

Lastly, he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a Channel 4 worker during a forced massage in 2009.

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Shortly before the verdict was read out, Brand looked at his wife Laura Gallacher, saying: "Laura, I love you."

The pair married in August 2017 and share three kids together.

As the verdict was read out, BBC journalist Sima Kotecha said Brand was 'incredibly still and appeared to show no emotion'.

She added: "He closed his eyes when the guilty rape verdict was delivered."

Brand and his wife pictured leaving Southwark Crown Court on November 4 (MEGA/GC Images)

The judge told Brand the consequence of the verdict comes with a 'significant custodial term'. He is expected to be sentenced on Monday (November 9).

Justice Bennathan said: "You’ve been convicted of a number of offences including rape. The consequence of that is inevitably a significant custodial term.

"My current view is that I therefore have to remand you into custody."

As Brand was led away into custody, he told his defence team: "I’m good, I’m good, I’m good."

Brand's defence team had asked for him to have bail over the weekend to explain his conviction to his children. Justice Bennathan said that Brand 'has considerable resources', adding: "Whatever the good intentions of the family and the defendant today, I think there are substantial grounds to fear he might in the end not feel able to come along and face his sentence.”

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, from the Metropolitan Police Service, said: “Today’s verdict is first and foremost a testament to the extraordinary courage, resilience and determination of the women who came forward and reported what happened to them. Despite intense media and public scrutiny, they relived deeply personal and traumatic experiences, and placed their trust in us. Without their bravery, this outcome would not have been possible.

The judge warned that the charges Brand has been found guilty of come with a 'significant custodial term' (Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

“Brand used his influence, status and fame to exploit and sexually offend against women. As his profile grew, so too did his sense of entitlement. I hope this conviction sends a clear message that no-one is above the law, no matter how famous or powerful they may be.

“I want to pay tribute to the team of detectives and specialist staff who worked tirelessly on this investigation. Their professionalism, determination and compassion for the victims represent the very best of the Metropolitan Police.

“Finally, I would urge anyone who may have been a victim of rape or serious sexual assault to speak to us. You will be listened to, supported and treated with dignity and respect.”

The charges Brand has been found guilty of

Soho bar, 2004

Brand was found guilty of groping a woman during a birthday party at a Soho bar.

Radio station, 2005

One of the staffers at Choice FM in London told the court she was pinned against a wall, groped and subjected to 'sloppy' kisses by Brand in 2005. He has now been found guilty of sexual assault.

Hammersmith Apollo, 2009

Brand has been found guilty of raping a 21-year-old fan a few days after they met at his 2009 stand-up comedy show at the Hammersmith Apollo in west London.

Channel 4 massage, 2009

The final allegation against Brand was that he put his head into a woman’s lap when she had been forced to give him a massage in 2009. He has been found guilty of sexual assault.

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this article, you can contact The National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800.656.HOPE (4673), available 24/7. Or you can chat online via online.rainn.org.