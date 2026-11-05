Russell Brand has been found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault
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Russell Brand has been found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault

He has been remanded in custody, with the judge saying he will 'inevitably' face significant jail time

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Topics: Russell Brand, Celebrity, UK News, Court, Crime

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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@niamhshackleton

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