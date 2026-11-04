Tonya Harding announces return to figure skating 30 years after scandal that got her banned for life
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Tonya Harding announces return to figure skating 30 years after scandal that got her banned for life

The disgraced Olympian—who had her life story turned into the Oscar-winning hit I, Tonya is hitting the rink again next month.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Tom Lynn /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Topics: Sport, Washington

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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