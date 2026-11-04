Tonya Harding announces return to figure skating 30 years after scandal that got her banned for life

More than three decades after one of the wildest, most notorious scandals in sports history brought her athletic career crashing down, Tonya Harding is officially stepping back onto the ice.

The 55-year-old former U.S. champion has announced she will headline a public exhibition titled "Tonya and Friends", taking place on December 12 at the Mountain View Ice Arena in Vancouver, Washington.

While Harding remains permanently banned from U.S. Figure Skating Association-sanctioned competitive events, the show marks her first high-profile return to performing live on ice in years.

Training in a ceiling harness and reuniting with her coach

To prepare for the December showcase, Harding revealed she has been quietly hitting the rink twice a week since spring.

In order to rebuild her stamina and technical jumps safely at 55, she revealed to KOIN 6 News, that she has been training with a ceiling harness alongside Dody Teachman—the very coach who guided her through her competitive peak in the early 1990s.

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"The love of skating is the reason why I've always come back," Harding told KOIN 6. "I just can't walk away from it... It makes my heart feel good."

Teachman praised her longtime student's grit ahead of the exhibition, stating: "She's a force all her own."

Tonya was famously banned from competitive skating in 1994 ( Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

The infamous scandal, 'I, Tonya' reappraisal, and DWTS comeback

Harding made history in 1991 as the first American woman to successfully land a triple axel in competition.

However, her athletic brilliance was permanently overshadowed in January 1994 when her ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly, and associate Shawn Eckardt orchestrated a violent attack on rival Nancy Kerrigan, hiring a hitman to strike her knee with a baton ahead of the U.S. Championships.

Harding pleaded guilty to conspiracy to hinder prosecution, paid a massive fine, and received a lifetime ban from professional figure skating.

In the decades that followed, Harding’s life became a permanent fixture of pop culture. In 2017, her tumultuous upbringing and the Kerrigan saga were adapted into the critically acclaimed black-comedy biopic I, Tonya.

Margot Robbie earned an Academy Award nomination for portraying Harding, introducing the 90s tabloid saga to a new generation and sparking a major cultural reassessment of the media circus and class bias Harding faced.

Riding that wave of renewed public fascination, Harding stepped into the ballroom in 2018 for Season 26 of Dancing with the Stars. Partnered with pro Sasha Farber, she won over audiences with emotional weekly routines and made it all the way to the grand finale, finishing in third place.

Tonya is set to take to the ice once more later this year (Kelsey McNeal/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

"I want my son to be proud"

For Harding, the upcoming exhibition is strictly an open entertainment showcase rather than an attempt to relitigate past bans or chase podiums.

Instead, she explained that performing again is about finding personal peace and setting an example for her family:

"It's my faith in myself and in my father that comes back to me and makes me get back up off my butt and be something worth being proud of," Harding said.

"I always wanted my daddy to be proud. And now, I want my son to be proud."

Tickets for the December 12 exhibition in Washington have already generated significant fan interest online, giving spectators a rare chance to see one of pop culture’s most polarizing figures lace up her skates one more time.