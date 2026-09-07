Pamela Anderson reveals the devastating diagnosis that once left her fearing for her life
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Pamela Anderson reveals the devastating diagnosis that once left her fearing for her life

The actor says the experience shaped her choices for years before treatment finally cured the infection.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: Pamela Anderson, Celebrity, Health

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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