Cruz Beckham takes fresh swipe at Brooklyn after Nicola Peltz’s Venice appearance
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Cruz Beckham takes fresh swipe at Brooklyn after Nicola Peltz’s Venice appearance

Brooklyn has previously accused David and Victoria Beckham of 'trying to ruin' his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Topics: Brooklyn Beckham, David Beckham, Nicola Peltz, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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