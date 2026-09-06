Cruz Beckham takes fresh swipe at Brooklyn after Nicola Peltz’s Venice appearance

Cruz Beckham appears to have taken a fresh swipe at Brooklyn Beckham after his older brother appeared on a red carpet in Venice.

Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, were in the Italian city so Peltz could receive the Rising Star Award at the Kinéo Awards.

The celebrity couple were pictured on the red carpet and also at he Golden Globes X Aman Beverly Hills cocktail party, where the pair posed for snaps.

Just hours after that, Cruz, the youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham, took to Instagram to share a family photo that did not include Brooklyn, which he captioned with a love heart emoji.

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The 21-year-old penned in a separate social media post: "I am so grateful for everyone around me, not only are they my best friends but they are family, this journey has been so incredible and I have learned so much because of these people.

Cruz Beckham posted a family photo with Brooklyn being a notable absence (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for YSL Beauty)

"Last but definitely not least Jackie [his girlfriend], you honestly have no idea how lucky we are to have you, not only do you take care of me but this whole operation, from creative to strategy to mgmt. We are a team and would not be doing this without you. I really love you so much."

It's certainly been an eventful year for the Beckhams after Brooklyn accused his parents of controlling his life and 'trying to ruin' his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz.

David and Victoria's eldest child accused them of having always 'controlled' his life, and how 'Brand Beckham' comes first before anything else.

“My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped,” he claimed back in January this year. “The night before our wedding, members of my family told me that Nicola was ‘not blood’ and ‘not family’."

Elsewhere in the scathing statement, Brooklyn added: "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family.

Brooklyn hit out at his parents earlier this year (Darren Gerrish/Darren Gerrish/WireImage)

"The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into. Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out."

David and Victoria Beckham have never publicly commented on the claims; UNILAD has previously reached out to the couple's representatives for comment.