Dolly Parton's sister hits out at 'strangers' with emotional plea after her death
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Dolly Parton's sister hits out at 'strangers' with emotional plea after her death

Stella Parton says their family have received negativity online following country music legend Dolly Parton's passing

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Topics: Dolly Parton, Social Media, Celebrity, News, Instagram

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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