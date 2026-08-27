Stella Parton breaks her silence after sister Dolly’s death with heartbreaking tribute
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Stella Parton breaks her silence after sister Dolly’s death with heartbreaking tribute

She opened up about their decades-long weekly ritual

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Topics: Dolly Parton, World News, Music

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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