Dolly Parton's co-star sparks backlash with 'tone deaf' tribute just hours after her death
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Dolly Parton's co-star sparks backlash with 'tone deaf' tribute just hours after her death

He appeared to double down on his comments with a controversial post on his Instagram Story

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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