Dolly Parton's co-star sparks backlash with 'tone deaf' tribute just hours after her death

As the world grieves the loss of arguably one of America's greatest ever stars, a former colleague of Dolly Parton has sparked outrage online.

On Tuesday (August 25), news broke that the iconic hitmaker had passed away at the age of 80, with the country singer confirmed to have died following a 'brief battle with cancer'.

While tributes from massive stars flooded social media, Ricky Schroder - who played her father in the 2015 musical drama about the 'Jolene' hitmaker's life, Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors - controversially took to Instagram.

His post featured a photograph of himself alongside Parton, captioned: "I didnt agree with her advocating for Transgender & Covid Vaccine support… but Loved her anyway. Thank you for choosing me Dolly to be your Movie Daddy."

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Fans blasted the actor in the comments, with one penning: "How can anything say anything tacky about Dolly. One of the most loving people ever. Something you could use more of. You’re in my prayers Ricky."

Ricky Schroder portrayed Dolly Parton's dad in the 2015 musical drama 'Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors' (Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

While another added: "'I loved her anyway' what a strange tribute. Good Lord."

A third commented: "Imagine being the first (and probably only) person in the whole world to post something negative about Dolly. NOT COOL."

Someone else agreed: "Tone deaf tribute. Dolly advocated for love and not judging anyone."

But Schroder didn't stop there. He then took to his Instagram Story to criticize the late star for her involvement in encouraging people to get vaccinated during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also uploaded a controversial Instagram Story following Parton's death (Instagram/rickyschroder)

"I warned Dolly to not support the Experiment. Wished she listened," he wrote.

In 2020, Parton helped fund the Moderna vaccine by donating $1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Changing the lyrics to her hit song ‘Jolene’, she sang in a video at the time: "Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I'm begging of you, please don't hesitate."

Parton's nephew confirmed the devastating news about her passing in an Instagram video on Tuesday.

"My name is Bryan Seaver, son of Cassie Parton," he said in the video statement.

The singer passed away aged 80 (Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)

"I am representing the Parton and Owens family today, announcing the passing of my Aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean.

"This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago before I fully absorbed it as a future reality."

Prior to her passing, the beloved country icon spent her final days putting on a brave face while fighting the devastating illness.

She completed a heartbreaking interview with People magazine just days before her death. During it, she discussed her changing physical condition, revealing she had been experiencing some underlying health issues that she pushed to one side as she tended to her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean.

The couple were married from 1966 (Instagram/Dolly Parton)

"I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn't pay attention to when I was watching over Carl," she admitted to the publication.

However, the resilient star insisted she still had plenty of fight left in her

"You know me, as I've often said, I've dreamed myself into a corner and I still have so many things I want to achieve," Parton added.

Following her passing, it was revealed she will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Memorial Park beside her beloved husband, Carl Dean - who tragically passed away aged 82 in March last year.

Celebrities who have paid tribute to Dolly Parton

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus was Dolly Parton's goddaughter (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Parton's goddaughter wrote on Instagram: "The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share. Our most sacred moments were private and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts.

"What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong. I have an angel by my side. I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis.

"I will always love her and want to make her proud. My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply. We’re in this loss together and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things."

Donald Trump

Trump paid tribute to Parton (SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

The US president wrote on Truth Social: "Very sad to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER, has just passed away.

"This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will.

"In her honor, I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one week period beginning tonight at 6:00PM. Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you."

Taylor Swift

Swift penned a lengthy statement (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Parton had previously praised Swift as a 'great inspiration', and the billionaire songstress wrote a touching tribute for the country icon.

She wrote: "A world without Dolly doesn’t feel possible, real, or right. But because of the eternally generous way she spent her time on this earth and the countless lives she changed for the better, her legacy will be an everlasting one.

“She was truly the gift that kept on giving. Dolly gave us someone to look up to while encouraging us to be who we are as individuals. Somehow she was able to give us her lessons about the world gently and honestly, simultaneously, and oftentimes hilariously.

"She managed to give the world the ultimate mystery and fantasy in some corners of her life, but to give full transparency in the ways that counted.

"Somehow she was true grace and true grit, all in one dazzling person. She possessed the softest heart when it came to the struggles of others, and a backbone of steel to defend her own self worth as an artist.

“Along with her other fans, I am so grateful for all of it. For the melodies and lyrics she wrote that thawed even the coldest hearts. For the millions of books she provided children all over the world so that they might fall in love with stories the way she did. For the tightropes she walked so that young girls like me could grow up dreaming of joining the circus too.

“Dolly, I’ll think of you each step of the way."

Beyoncé

Beyoncé said Parton had a 'profound impact' (ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

The singer, who created her own version of 'Jolene' back in 2024, wrote: "Dolly, you were the barometer. The north star. Bold and brilliant. Talented and tenacious. You taught so many lessons on how to be uniquely oneself.

"I am grateful for your art, your heart, your generosity, your humour, your entrepreneurship. I’m honoured that I had the privilege to work with you. I will treasure that forever.

"Thank you for your profound impact on the world. You are an angel who has made this world a happier place because of your joyful art. You are truly one of one. Rest peacefully.”

Eminem

Eminem shared a note Parton had written him (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

The 'Real Slim Shady' rapper shared a note from Parton congratulating him on his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame back in 2022.

Parton wrote in the note: "Even though I don't know a lot about rap music, I've come to know that you are the very best at it.

"I have always felt some unexplained connection to you like I know you somehow.

"Just know you are very special and touch people in ways you don't even know."

Eminem wrote: "I’m sorry we never got a chance to meet, but getting this note from Dolly really had an impact on me. She definitely didn’t have to take the time to do it.

"Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon. A superstar in every sense.

"Rest easy Dolly. And thank you for the kind words."