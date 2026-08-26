Dolly Parton's heartbreaking final appearance just 11 days before her death
Home>Celebrity

Dolly Parton's heartbreaking final appearance just 11 days before her death

She discussed her ongoing 'health issues' with fans

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Topics: Dolly Parton, US News, Celebrity, Health

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

X

@miawillsjourno

Choose your content: