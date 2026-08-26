Dolly Parton's heartbreaking final appearance just 11 days before her death

Dolly Parton cancelled an appearance at Dollywood just days before her death following orders from her doctors, but still managed to speak to fans at the Tennessee theme park.

The iconic artist's nephew, Bryan Seaver, announced the devastating news in a prepared video statement, as requested by his Aunt before her death.

"My family and I have shared a lifetime of beautiful memories with Dolly, but so have you," he said.

"She has always been your television, your record player, your CD, becoming an extended part of your family. Whether you liked it or not. Our family and the team she has entrusted with her legacy will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever."

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The family later released a statement announcing that Parton had suffered a brief battle with cancer, the type of which they did not disclose.

They wrote: "After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones."

In the days leading up to her death, the 80-year-old made a candid admission about her health, while speaking with fans at her theme park Dollywood via a recorded video.

She was due to make an appearance at Dollywood in the days leading up to her death. (George Rose/Getty Images)

The star was due to appear at the Tennessee attraction on August 14, for the grand opening of the new ride NightFlight Expedition, but was ordered to stay at home by her medical team.

In the clip, which was shared by fans on social media, Parton said: "I'm still in Nashville, and I'm sorry about that. I'm supposed to be there in person like we planned.

"I’ve told you before, all my fans, that I’ve had a few little health issues and sometimes I get a little dizzy and I get dehydrated. And I’m dehydrated."

The icon added: "So my Nashville doctor has kind of clipped my wings, saying, 'You ain’t traveling this week', So I guess if your doctor tells you, 'You ain’t traveling this week', you ain’t traveling this week."

She died following a brief battle with cancer. (Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Despite that, she insisted that 'all was going well on the medical end of things'.

Some of the other projects she had been working on in the months leading up to her death include the SongTeller Hotel in downtown Nashville, Life of Many Colors Museum, and the upcoming broadway show about her life, Dolly: A True Original Musical.

Following the announcement of her death, the theme park, opened in 1986, issued a statement.

A spokesperson wrote: "Dolly’s heartfelt wish was that Dollywood always remain a place of joy, hope and togetherness - a space where families and friends could honor her memory, not with silence, but with laughter, music and shared dreams.

"Dolly's heart was as vast as the mountains she cherished, and her compassion knew no bounds. She inspired generations to dream boldly and love deeply. While we grieve her loss, we are honored and committed to carry her light forward. Her legacy will continue to shine in every melody sung, every smile shared and every dream kindled within these gates."