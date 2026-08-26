Dolly Parton detailed the song she wanted to be played at her funeral in the years before her death, which was announced by her family yesterday.

While the adored artist, who has died at the age of 80, has an iconic discography of her own to choose from, it was another choice that prompted the songwriter to think about her own funeral.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly back in 2014, the star said: "There’s a song called 'If We Never Meet Again'.

"It’s an old country–gospel church song that talks about if we never meet again this side of heaven, I will meet you on that beautiful shore."

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Written by Southern Gospel songwriter Albert E. Brumley, Parton continued to recite the lyrics: "Where the charming roses bloom forever and where separations come no more."

She noted that the song was also played at her father Robert Parton Sr.'s funeral in 2000.

Dolly Parton noted that the song was also played at her father's funeral (Ron Davis/Getty Images)

"That was my daddy’s favorite," the icon noted. "We did sing it at his funeral, and I would like it to be sung at mine."

But it's not the only detail regarding the 'Jolene' singer's send off that have been announced by the family.

In a statement posted by her loved ones on Instagram, they announced: "At Dolly’s request, a small, private service will be held for immediate family.

"Dolly’s fans and friends from around the world are encouraged to pay tribute to Dolly on social media by tagging @DollyParton or by leaving a message."

Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, announced the devastating news of her passing in a prepared video statement, as requested by his Aunt before her death.

While a loving family member, Seaver also worked as Parton's head of security for two years.

Her nephew announced the devastating news of her passing (David Becker/Getty Images)

He said: "I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t really felt it until now. It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly."

Seaven added: "My family and I have shared a lifetime of beautiful memories with Dolly, but so have you. She has always been your television, your record player, your CD, becoming an extended part of your family. Whether you liked it or not. Our family and the team she has entrusted with her legacy will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever."

Following the devastating announcement, Parton's family also confirmed that she had died following a short battle with cancer.

They wrote: "After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones."

The type of cancer was not disclosed.

Fans across the globe are remembering the great Dolly Parton (Katherine Bomboy/NBC via Getty Images)

A timeline of Dolly Parton's charity work

The country singer has been fondly remembered for her generosity and how much she gave back to local communities across the United States, as well as contributing to education, welfare and animal rights. Here's a list of everything she did to help others:

The Dollywood Foundation

In 1988, Parton originally launched the organization in her home county of Sevier County, Tennessee, with the goal of decreasing high school drop out rates. She then launched the Buddy Program, which saw Parton give every seventh and eighth grader who finished high school $500.

According to the organization, the initiative was successful and the dropout rate declined from 35 percent to just 6 percent.

Eagle Mountain Sanctuary at Dollywood

In 1991, the Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee partnered with the American Eagle Foundation (AEF) to open a 30,000-square-foot aviary that sheltered the largest collection of 'non-releasable' bald eagles.

This partnership 'helped introduce millions of Dollywood guests to America’s national symbol and to the importance of protecting bald eagles and other birds of prey', according to the AEF's website.

Imagination Library

In 1995, the Dollywood Foundation’s Imagination Library was founded and inspired by Parton’s father, who was unable to read. It began sending one book per month to each enrolled child in Sevier County from birth until their first year of school.

In 2025, it was announced that the Imagination Library gifted more than 40.3 million books, bringing the program’s total books gifted since its launch to more than 304.5 million.

The Dolly Parton Scholarship

According to the Dollywood Foundation, the scholarship - an annual award granting $15,000 each to five high school seniors in Sevier County, Tennessee - is awarded to those who 'have a dream they wish to pursue and who can successfully communicate their plan and commitment to realize their dreams'.

My People Fund

After previously working hard to aid wildfire relief in Tennessee in 2016, Parton launched the My People Fund, which provided $1,000 a month for six months to families whose homes were completely destroyed by the fires.

The fund also donated around $8.9 million to those in need.

$1 million donation to a children’s hospital

In 2017, Parton made the staggering donation to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in honor of her niece, who was treated for leukemia at that hospital.

She made another $1 million donation to the same hospital in 2022, this time aiming to help pediatric infectious disease research.

Covid-19 vaccine donation efforts

Parton donated $1 million to coronavirus research at Vanderbilt University, which helped fund Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Tennessee flooding relief

$700,000 was raised by Parton and her Smoky Mountain businesses in 2021 to help residents impacted by the catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee.

Dollywood education coverage

In 2022, the Dollywood Co. announced that it will cover 100% of tuition, fees and books for any employee who is furthering their education.

The program is available to all seasonal, part-time and full-time employees at Dollywood Parks & Resorts.

$1 million donation to the Salvation Amy

In late 2023, the singer donated another generous $1 million to the Salvation Army, with the money going towards food and grocery programs in the US.

$2 million donation toward Hurricane Helene relief

Following the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene in 2024, which affected areas across Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, Parton donated $1 million from her own funds for the Mountain Way’s Foundation, which provides assistance to flood victims.

Her East Tennessee businesses and the Dollywood Foundation also pledged an additional $1 million.