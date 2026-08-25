Dollywood issues statement after the death of Dolly Parton

Dollywood has issued a moving statement following the death of Dolly Parton, aged 80.

The Tennessee theme park, which was co-owned by the late musician, was opened in 1986.

In a heartfelt statement following her death, a spokesperson wrote on Instagram: "With heavy hearts, the Dollywood family mourns the passing of our beloved Dreamer-in-Chief, Dolly Parton. Everyone at Dollywood shares the sorrow of countless people around the world touched by Dolly’s warmth, wisdom and generous spirit.

"Dolly’s heartfelt wish was that Dollywood always remain a place of joy, hope and togetherness - a space where families and friends could honor her memory, not with silence, but with laughter, music and shared dreams."

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Eugene Naughton, Dollywood Parks & Resorts President, added: "The greatest privilege of my life has been helping Dolly bring her dreams to life at Dollywood."

The late star opened the theme park in 1986. (Ron Davis/Getty Images)

The statement continued: "Dolly's heart was as vast as the mountains she cherished, and her compassion knew no bounds. She inspired generations to dream boldly and love deeply. While we grieve her loss, we are honored and committed to carry her light forward. Her legacy will continue to shine in every melody sung, every smile shared and every dream kindled within these gates.

"Dolly’s enduring legacy extends beyond her music and generosity to her remarkable work ethic - an inspiration to people everywhere.

"In her spirit, Dollywood will be open Wednesday as Dolly wanted, always reminding everyone with her signature sparkle - 'the show must go on'.

"Together, we honor her by carrying forward her message of love, perseverance, and hope."

The star's death was announced by her nephew. (Katherine Bomboy/NBC via Getty Images)

In the devastating statement announcing her passing, her nephew, Bryan Seaver, said: "I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t really felt it until now.

"It is an honor, an honor that is mixes with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly."

The grieving family member, who also worked as her head of security for two years, added: "Dolly opened doors not just for me but for her entire family to reach the potential we didn’t even know was possible.

"Dolly also opened doors for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians and dreamers from every walk of life, and across every continent.

"By her example we believed that anything was possible. She never saw a door she couldn’t open, and the doors she opened made and changed history."

Concluding the heartbreaking announcement, he said: "May god bless Dolly Parton, and may god bless you all. She will always love you."