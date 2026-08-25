Donald Trump speaks out after the death of Dolly Parton

Donald Trump has issued a statement following the death of Dolly Parton aged 80.

Writing on Truth Social, the president said: "Very sad to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest country singers, and far beyond, EVER, has just passed away.

"This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will.

"In her honor, I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one week period beginning tonight at 6:00PM. Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you.

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"President DONALD J. TRUMP"

Dolly's nephew announced the devastating news in a video statement on Instagram today (August 25).

"This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago before I fully absorbed it as a future reality," said Bryan Seaver, who also served as his aunt's head of security for two years.

The star's death was announced today (August 25). (Courtesy of Dolly Parton Estate)

He added: "My family and I have shared a lifetime of beautiful memories with Dolly, but so have you. She has always been your television, your record player, your CD, becoming an extended part of your family. Whether you liked it or not. Our family and the team she has entrusted with her legacy will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever."

His heartfelt tribute continued: "Dolly was a farmer, just like her daddy; he farmed the soil, she farmed songs and happiness. Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton because after a life of wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest."

The star leaves behind a net worth of $650 million.

In the days before her death, the 'Jolene' singer made a candid confession about ignoring her own health issues to take care of her late-husband, Carl Dean.

Dolly cared for her late husband prior to his death last year. (Courtesy of Dolly Parton Estate)

Speaking to People, she said: "I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl."

Writing about their long marriage in a statement announcing his death, she said: "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy."

Dolly was one of 12 children, and grew up in extreme poverty in Tennessee.

The family lived in a tiny, one-room cabin on the banks of the Little Pigeon River in Sevier County, without electricity or running water.

She made her first appearance at the historic Nashville venue in 1959 at just 13 years old, after an introduction from none other than Johnny Cash.